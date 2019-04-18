Every Marvel fan is thinking about Avengers: Endgame right now, but there is another major Marvel movie that is also right around the corner. Shortly after Avengers: Endgame premieres, Spider-Man will be swinging back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it turns out fans will have even less time to wait to see the fallout from Avengers: Endgame than we all thought. The Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere date was moved up, so get ready to become reacquainted with Peter Parker even sooner.

Sony Pictures has announced that Spider-Man: Far From Home's release date will now be on Tuesday, July 2, which is a few days earlier than the previously announced premiere date of Friday, July 5. Sony's website now confirms that Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 2 and not July 5. Although the production company did not give a reason for the date change, it seems pretty clear that Sony and Marvel want to avoid having the movie's first screenings on the Fourth of July, since potential moviegoers may be celebrating the holiday rather than buying those crucial premiere-day tickets. Although most blockbuster movies have Friday premiere dates, they often hit movie theaters on the Thursday night prior.

While the premiere date shift from July 5 to July 2 is not a huge one, Marvel fans will rejoice at any opportunity to shorten the wait time in watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe grow. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a particularly pivotal movie in the Marvel timeline since it will be the first movie released following the still-mysterious events of Avengers: Endgame. Although we still do not know exactly what will go down in Endgame, we do know that it will be major, with fans predicting central franchise superheroes will die in the climax.

One big Avengers: Endgame twist that we do know is coming is the resurrection of Spider-Man, whom fans last saw disintegrating in Iron Man's arms after Thanos' life-destroying snap. Spider-Man: Far From Home is confirmed to be set after the events of Endgame, and the movie's trailer obviously features Spider-Man back in action. And with Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange sequels in the works at Marvel, it is pretty much a given at this point that Endgame will revive all the heroes who died at the end of Infinity War.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first film in Marvel's highly anticipated Phase 4 saga, which will pivot away from focusing on the original Avengers and instead center on the franchise's more recently introduced heroes. The upcoming sequel will find Peter Parker on a school trip to Europe, where Nick Fury will recruit him to battle giant elemental monsters called Elementals. To aid in his battle, Fury will team Spider-Man up with Mysterio, a magical hero who is played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Marvel fans will only have to wait a little over two months after seeing Avengers: Endgame on April 26 to see Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will now hit theaters on July 2.