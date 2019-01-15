The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Is Here, Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is making a major departure from his usual neighborhood in Marvel's upcoming follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming. In this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will take his crimefighting international, and Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the new movie to show fans a first look of Spider-Man in action across Europe. The newly released Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has everything that will make Marvel fans so pumped for the movie: a surprise visit from Nick Fury, a gigantic water monster, and our first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the supervillain Mysterio.

Spider-Man was not doing too great the last time we saw him on the big screen, but he somehow managed to bounce back from disintegration pretty well just in time for his school's summer vacation in Europe. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker was disappeared along with half of the Avengers after Thanos snapped his fingers, but of course, fan knew that Spider-Man would come back to life somehow since Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming out just a couple months after the Infinity War follow-up Avengers: Endgame this year.

Although the new Spider-Man trailer does not reveal how Peter Parker came back to life following Thanos' snap, it does introduce us to a whole new supervillain for the web-slinger to face off against. The new footage shows Peter heading off on a summer trip around Europe with his best friends Ned and MJ, only to be met by Nick Fury, another Thanos casualty who is mysteriously back. Fury hijacks Peter's vacation to train him as a superhero, and he quickly has to put his new skills to the test when a powerful new villain named Mysterio shows up along with a gargantuan water monster.

Check out the newly released Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer for yourself below:

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Of course, it is great to see all of our Marvel favorites back in the new movie, but the big reveal of the trailer is definitely Marvel Cinematic Universe's newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal making his first appearance as Mysterio. He appears in a puff of green smoke at the very end of the trailer, before he shows off his ability to fly and shoot green lasers from his hands.

Marvel

In addition to the new trailer, Spider-Man: Far From Home also released the official poster for the movie, which fittingly shows Spider-Man's mask covered in passport stickers to London, Venice, Prague, and Berlin. Those four European cities will be the main settings of the new movie.

Since Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first Marvel movie to be released after Avengers: Endgame this year, fans of the franchise are expecting it to be a major shake-up, ushering in the highly anticipated Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel will also feature the return of Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and even Michael Keaton as the first movie's villain Vulture.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into movie theaters on July 5, 2019.