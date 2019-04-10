Marvel fans already know that Avengers: Endgame is going to seriously shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before, but everyone is still trying to guess exactly what all the big twists in the movie will be. In particular, fans are worried that Endgame may include the death of one (or more) of the franchise's core heroes, and the new issue of Entertainment Weekly has fans speculating about who that doomed hero will likely be. A new Avengers: Endgame magazine cover may have confirmed Captain America's death in the upcoming movie, so obviously every Marvel fan is freaking out right now.

On Wednesday morning, Entertainment Weekly released six different covers for its Avengers: Endgame issue each featuring one of the six original Avengers. The choice is fitting, considering Endgame will center on the six original stars of the superhero film franchise: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. They are among the only heroes who will be left alive at the beginning of Endgame, and it is heavily predicted that the movie will serve as a last hoorah for the six as the MCU refocuses on its newer heroes moving forward. But one specific line printed on all of the magazine covers has fans worried that Captain America will be saying goodbye in a much more final way than the rest of the original Avengers.

Entertainment Weekly

Each of the Entertainment Weekly covers includes the headline "It's the end of the line." On first glance, that is just a common phrase, but to Marvel superfans, the statement holds a deeper meaning. "End of the line" is a phrase that has become synonymous with Captain America and his close friendship with Bucky Barnes throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Steve Rogers first said the phrase back in Captain America: The First Avenger when he promised Bucky that they would stick together until the end of the line. The phrase become even more important in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, as Cap was able to save Bucky from his Hydra brainwashing by reminding him that he would be there for his friend until the end of the line.

Because of Captain America's long and emotional history with the phrase "the end of the line," the Entertainment Weekly headline seems to be hinting that Endgame really is the "end of the line" that Cap has been talking about for so long... meaning that he will probably die. This only adds to the already popular theory that Captain America will die in Endgame. Not only did Chris Evans post a very long and emotional farewell tweet when he wrapped filming the movie, but his contract with Marvel is up and it would also be a fitting end for Captain America to sacrifice himself in a battle with Thanos in order to bring back the rest of the Avengers.

So bring some tissues with you to the theater when Avengers: Endgame opens on Friday, April 26, because you might have to watch Captain America die.