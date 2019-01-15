5 Easter Eggs In The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer That May Spoil 'Avengers: Endgame'

Every time that Marvel releases a new movie trailer it's a big deal, but the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer comes at a particularly pivotal moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the sequel will be the first movie out after this summer's Avengers: Endgame closes out Phase Three of the MCU with a massive shake-up, the new trailer gives us our first look at how whatever happens in Endgame will affect the movie universe. Yes, what I'm saying is that there are some easter eggs in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that seem to spoil what might go down in Avengers: Endgame.

A while back, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home will pick up just minutes after the story of Avengers: Endgame ends, clarifying that the new sequel will indeed move the Marvel universe forward rather than being set prior to the events of Infinity War, as some fans had thought. Since we know that Far From Home directly follows the events of Endgame, every tiny detail in the newly released trailer could potentially carry a ton of information about what will happen in Avengers: Endgame. And that's a big deal, because Endgame is rumored to be the big farewell for most of the original Avengers. So can we find out if one (or more) of the Avengers will die in Endgame just from some details in the new Spider-Man trailer? Let's break down all of the clues.

1. Spider-Man will be brought back to life. Duh.

Let's get the most obvious "spoiler" out of the way first. Even though we last saw Peter Parker disintegrating after Thanos' deadly snap in Infinity War, the web-slinger will clearly come back to life in Endgame so that he can star in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since the Spider-Man sequel had already been confirmed at the time of Infinity War, pretty much everyone already knew that Spidey was not gone for good.

2. Nick Fury and Maria Hill will also be resurrected.

Both S.H.I.E.L.D. agents also disintegrated after Thanos' snap, but the new trailer heavily features Nick Fury and also shows a quick shot of Maria Hill, who is confirmed to appear in the movie.

3. Mud-Thing may be the main villain of the movie.

Although Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is being teased as Spider-Man: Far From Home's antagonist, the real big bad may be an even more fearsome Marvel Comics villain. That water monster that attacks Peter in the trailer is actually Hydro-Man, as a background shot subtly revealed earlier in the trailer. And it also looks like Nick Fury and Maria Hill are fighting against Sandman for a quick scene. In the comic books, Hydro-Man and Sandman were able to combine to become the scarily powerful and invulnerable Mud-Thing. Since both elemental baddies appear in the trailer, it looks like they could combine to form Mud-Thing in the movie.

4. The movie might welcome the Fantastic Four to the MCU.

With the major Disney/Fox merger deal expected to close this year, superhero fans are pumped to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will incorporate the Fox-owned characters that had to be excluded from the movies up to this point — most notably, the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four. Well, a background shot in the Far From Home trailer shows that the Avengers Tower is under construction. Could it be that the Fantastic Four's Baxter Tower headquarters is being built right before our eyes?

5. Iron Man may die in Endgame.

Marvel fans are already pretty sure that Endgame will include Captain America's death, but now there is also a worry that Tony Stark may bite the bullet, too. Despite being Peter Parker's de facto father figure, Tony doesn't show up at all in the trailer. And the check from the Stark Relief Foundation that Happy Hogan is carrying at the beginning is signed by Pepper Potts, meaning that Pepper survived Endgame but leaving Tony's fate unclear.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into theaters on July 5.