Brace yourself. April is coming. The fourth month of the year is known for rainstorms, Game of Thrones season premieres, and now Avengers theatrical release dates. The next installment may not be the last Avengers installment of all time, but it is an ending of sorts, bringing to a close the first three phases of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. The question for everyone is who lives and who dies when the end comes? Most assume Captain America will perish, but how about Tony Stark? Will Iron Man survive Avengers: Endgame?

It's spoilers like these that bumped the last two Avengers films from the first weekend of May back into April on the entertainment calendar. Historically, MCU films premiered overseas in the UK a week before they arrived in America. When the films inbly had minor spoilers easily gleaned from the comics, like The Avengers, or Avengers: Age of Ultron, this week-long lag was deemed acceptable.

But both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame bumped back a week, to arrive simultaneously in both countries. This kept any chance of spoilers floating over here from across the pond between the release of one and the other to a five hour time difference window.

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

What is the spoiler Marvel moved the film's entire release to keep secret? In Infinity War, it was the ending, half the universe and a goodly number of the 22 lead cast being done and dusted by Thanos' The Snappening. Most assume Endgame's bump is also to hide who will die, to restore order to the universe and "desnap" characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther, so they can go on to star in their already confirmed sequels.

Nearly everyone takes it as a given Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, will not make it out alive, due to actor Chris Evans' message to fans after he finished filming. But what about Tony Stark, the original Iron Man, who kicked off the franchise eleven years ago? Last fans saw him, he was trapped, alone, out in space, and from the looks of the trailer, his survival doesn't seem to be guaranteed.

Audi USA on YouTube

But there's good news. The above video with actor Robert Downey Jr. is a commercial for Audi, the car brand Tony Stark drives in the films. But skip to the 3:40 mark. The Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte excitedly boasts Downey drives a new variation of the car. Knowing this accidentally gives away a spoiler, Downey stops for a second before deciding to go with it.

Well, I mean I... as Tony Stark in Avengers 4, out in theaters in spring 2019, I did.

The good news is Stark will make it back to Earth, and have enough of an adventure to include driving new concept vehicles. It's not a confirmation Stark will survive to the finale of the film. But at least if Iron Man dies in Endgame, he'll do it on his home planet, standing beside his friends.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.