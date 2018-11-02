When else would Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his fiancée get married than on a Jerzday Thursday? Jersey Shore star Sorrentino and longtime love Lauren Pesce officially tied the knot on Nov. 1 ahead of Sorrentino serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. The couple clearly isn't letting this bleak future get in the way of their happiness, and their wedding day proved that. As expected, the celebration was a party to remember, and the Situation's wedding details will make Jersey Shore fans' days.

According to PEOPLE, Sorrentino will begin his prison sentence in 2019, allowing himself and Pesce a few months of wedded bliss. When he was sentenced in New Jersey federal court in early October, the Situation and Pesce announced they would marry before he headed to prison. As far as we can tell, his upcoming jail time definitely didn't put a damper on the wedding week vibes. The night before the ceremony, the groom arrived at a New Jersey hotel with Pesce, but later had a heart-to-heart chat with rumored best man and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Before the wedding began on Thursday, Sorrentino then posted a photo of himself with Pesce on Instagram, writing:

Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day.

Pesce shared a similar message alongside a Jersey Shore GIF of the couple showing off her engagement ring. She wrote:

Happy wedding day honeys! Today I marry my best friend and soul mate, without you I wouldn’t be whole. I love you forever Michael Paul

Sorrentino's proposal was caught on camera in Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Although Pesce never appeared on MTV's original Jersey Shore series, she and the Situation first met in college, dating for nearly four years before taking a break just as the Jersey Shore opportunity emerged for Sorrentino in 2009. Thank goodness these two found their way back to each other — who else can you picture the Situation saying "I do" for?

On Nov. 1, the two finally exchanged vows at New Jersey's Legacy Castle. According to Us Weekly, the Situation's co-stars Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick were all in attendance, while former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola seemingly wasn't. To top off the family affair, Snooki and Jwoww's daughters even served as flower girls.

Alongside the release of Us Weekly's exclusive wedding day photo of the happy couple, the Sorrentinos wrote in a statement:

We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife! We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hinting at more dramatic Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes on the way, cameras were seen following the rest of the Jersey Shore cast on the day of Sorrentino's sentencing. Over the summer, the Situation also confirmed on Twitter that MTV will produce a Family Vacation wedding special. While the airing timeline of these recent events is unclear, we definitely can't wait to see another big, fat Jersey Shore wedding.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Fingers crossed that we see the entire wedding day play out on TV very soon.