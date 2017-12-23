The Sephora Gift Sets Sale Is Here To Win The Holidays

There are only two days until Christmas, which means last-minute shopping is in full effect. Yes, I am speaking from experience, here. (Is "Happy belated Christmas" a thing?!) Luckily, I saw the Sephora gift sets sale, which I'm taking as a sign from the gifting gods that all of my remaining shopping should be done exclusively at the beauty retailer. I still want to be the giver of kickass presents, but I don't want to go broke, you know?!

Sephora's Weekly Wow sale, which offers up to 50 percent off of some of their most loved products, is always something to look forward to, but this week's deals are especially good. They're offering a healthy selection of their best gift sets and palettes at up to half off, which means you can entirely revamp your makeup and skincare collections for a fraction of the cost. Or, if you're like me and are still in holiday gift shopping mode, you can buy your loved ones awesome presents that they will never know were left to the last minute...or were bought at a huge discount.

From Milk Makeup to NARS to Urban Decay, all of the coolest brands in beauty are part of the sale so run, don't walk, to your nearest Sephora before everything good is snatched up. Everything good = literally everything.

Here's what I'll be buying.

Refined Palette

While not 50 percent off, this limited-edition Urbdan Decay eyeshadow palette is hugely reduced from its normal $55 price tag. It boasts 20 metallic shades, including gold, silver, and copper, so consider your New Year's Eve look basically handled.

Brushing Up

This gorgeous brush set is over 50 percent off, meaning this deal is an absolute steal. Antibacterial brushes are the way to go if you're an avid makeup wearer; these ones are treated with a non-toxic, hypoallergenic compound that destroys harmful bacteria, meaning your skin will be less prone to breakouts.

Penciled In

Considering a single NARS Velvet Lip Pencil usually retails for $27, this set of four is an insanely good deal. It includes bordeaux, rust, mahogany, and shimmering pink beige shades, meaning you'll have a hue for every occasion. NARS' matte lip pencils are my favorites, as they stay on incredibly well and provide a velvety smooth coverage, true to their name.

Skin Savers

If you love peppermint bath and body products as much as I do (Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Peppermint Soap is my kryptonite), then this gift set is for you. It includes peppermint stick shampoo, shower gel, bubble bath, and lipgloss, as well as moisturizer, hand and cuticle cream, and additional bath products in other festive scents. It's the perfect all-in-one answer to winter skin woes that smells like a candy cane factory. Yum.

Milk It

Milk Makeup's slogan is "Live Your Look," and this all-inclusive kit of some of their best products will help you do just that. (I'm a Milk Makeup super fan, so I'm STOKED about this deal.) Along with the blur bag, it includes dry shampoo, a mini berry lip color, mini face mist, mini Ubame mascara (my fave!), mini highlighter, and a makeup remover wipe. I also love mini things, so this is my dream.

Paint Set

Mini polishes are totally the way to go, in my opinion. If you're someone who likes to change their nail color up on the reg, then you know that going through an entire regular size bottle of polish takes forever. And you know that hoarding 15 of said regular bottles is not spatially ergonomic. This set of eight Deborah Lippmann minis, which range from pastel to metallic in color, provides the perfect array of hues; it's what pared down polish collection dreams are made of.

Sheen Queen

A sampling of all of your favorite glowiest products from Sephora in one place. From Bobbi Brown eyeshadow to Tarte highlighter, it's got everything you'll need to shine.

Across the Spectrum

For when want to wear the entire rainbow. This palette is ideal for the friend who goes all-out when experimenting with their eyeshadow looks.

Face It

This skincare wunder-kit comes with five products to help you combat dryness, redness, and dullness, because #winter. From a cucumber gel mask to hydra-gel eyepatches, it's got everything needed for a relaxing at-home spa day.

Kiss Kiss

This kit comes with seven products — six lipsticks and a matte lipstick transformer — meaning each will cost you under $2. For Smashbox products, that's incredible! The six shades run from a neutral peach to a deep berry, and each creamy shade can be turned matte with the transformer. So basically, you're getting 12 lipsticks, not six.