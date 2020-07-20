Summer may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for new swimwear that'll spruce up your feed and backyard hangs. In fact, now's the time to whip out your credit card and hit "add to cart," because The Salty Blonde x SKATIE collab is here and it's serving cute, sustainable, and affordable looks. The collaboration features timeless prints, styles, and a three-part drop that'll keep you coming back for more.

Some of the looks will instantly remind you of California beaches, because they're covered in the familiar leopard or tie-dye print that you've seen your fave influencers sporting. Others may capture the same vibes of the vacations you took with your best friends, where you rented a camper van and explored national parks. If you have a photo shoot in those polka dot or mustard yellow suits, you'll likely be transported to the adventurous afternoons you spent with your crew, and want to toss your camera on your shoulder once again.

Of course, you'll have to explore the suits at SKATIE, the sustainable Los Angeles swim and activewear brand, first, and order a piece from one of the drops of the The Salty Blonde x SKATIE collab. Here's the scoop: The first drop already went live on July 10, 2020 and featured adorable prints including the Doheny, which is small black and white polka dots, and the Utica, which is a peach and plum mix of animal prints. The additional two drops will happen on July 21 and then 10 days after that, according to press materials from SKATIE, and include new prints in an array of styles.

Each print was dreamt up by Halley Elefante (@thesaltyblonde on Insta) herself, along with members of the SKATIE team. Together, they picked out prints they thought were timeless, but also met the unique nature of summer 2020, where trips are canceled and kiddie pools are sold out online. "My inspiration was summer in quarantine," says Elefante in a Q&A with SKATIE on how the collection came to be.

Although it made perfect sense to collab after a long time of working together, Elefante stated in the Q&A, "This opportunity came to me during the pandemic and it was hard for me to picture our customers wearing our bathing suits on a yacht in Greece." She imagined where the comfy and stylish pieces would be actually be worn, and designed with that in mind. "Instead, I saw myself and girls around the world wearing these in their backyards in kiddie pools, grilling out, not taking themselves too seriously, and enjoying their summer at home."

The final result is a set of swimwear that's perfect for lounging in a chair steps away from your back door and will eventually spice up a beach day in Greece, too. The second drop includes the Manhattan print, which is your go-to leopard print, and Sunshine, which will let you sport a color very similar to mac and cheese this summer. Elefante suggested styling any of the pieces with a hat and a pair of sunnies, but mostly, confidence.

"What I love about this collection is that you have something for everyone." Along with the different prints, the styles include the flirty Suzanne bottoms, the iconic Ella top, the lovely Sarah top, and the cheeky Melly bottoms. (And that's only scratching the surface.)

To say the least, you may have trouble deciding on just one. But you can always get some styling and #look ideas from The Salty Blonde on Insta. Once you make a purchase, if you're within the first 200 customers of a print drop within the collab, you'll also receive a matching koozie.

The chill summer you have penciled into your planner just got so much cuter. It's about to serve sweet, sustainable looks on IG, too.