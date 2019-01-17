Can someone please tell me why Meghan Markle's family in the States seemingly never has her back? The Duchess of Sussex has had a pretty rough road when it comes to her immediate family, but one would think that, now that she's expecting her first child with Prince Harry, perhaps they'd tone things down a bit. But, nope! It seems that there's concern now more than ever, and it's enough to make me worried. And now, the royals' reported biggest concern about Meghan Markle's family is that some of them could show up uninvited to a royal engagement, and it is honestly stressing me out. Can you even imagine? Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal bodyguard (who worked closely with Prince Harry's mom, Princess Diana) has claimed that Markle's family showing up unannounced to a royal affair is a real fear amongst the royal family. He told The Daily Mail,

There is no doubt that protecting Meghan is a demanding role. I happen to know there are concerns about her dysfunctional family, for example. The worry is that one or more of them might turn up not at the Palace but on one of her working trips, perhaps with a TV crew in hand to film the confrontation.

All of this is coming almost immediately after one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief protection officers resigned, reportedly because Markle felt too constrained. The Daily Mail reported that the officer found it challenging to "accommodate her wish to be seen as 'one of the people.'"

According to a source, Markle grew up relatively out of the spotlight, so being thrust into the royal family made her feel restricted. The source said,

Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining. Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely...But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team, and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her.

I can completely understand Markle's dilemma — wanting to be a duchess of the people — but on the flip side, ensuring her safety is highly important, especially if the possibility of her family infringing upon her lifestyle is very real.

And, while Meghan Markle's father's reaction to her pregnancy was incredibly sweet and emotional, it's hard to tell what might happen next with this particular family. Just last week, it was reported that Meghan Markle has been dealing with the stress from public backlash, which no doubt feeds into her family troubles. On Jan. 9, a royal insider told Us Weekly that Markle is finding it tough to balance everything her role as the Duchess involves (all while being pregnant, mind you).

"Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful," the insider said. Elite Daily reached out previously to the Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A second source noted that Markle is "definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation," adding that "some things are just hard to stay away from."

