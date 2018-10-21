I don't know anything about this firsthand, but I'd imagine it's pretty exciting to find out that you're about to be a grandparent. Meghan Markle's father, however, was not informed of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy until he heard about it on the radio. Despite the fact that that Meghan didn't call him to tell him herself, though, he was absolutely to hear the news. So, if you haven't already heard about Meghan Markle's dad's reaction to her pregnancy, it'll definitely give you all of the feels. Regardless of where they stand relationship-wise, his reaction was so, so sweet.

Usually, people hear that they're going to be a grandparent from their own expecting children. However, Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, reportedly heard the news while listening to to Red Eye Radio on KABC Talk Radio in his 20-year-old Volvo as he was driving to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Daily Mail. While it was probably a little disappointing for him to learn about his soon-to-be-grandchild via the radio, Markle told Daily Mail that the unexpected baby announcement was "overwhelming and joyful." Even though he and his daughter reportedly aren't speaking, his reaction was so heartwarming.

Markle described hearing the news to Daily Mail as "a very proud moment." He said, "The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago." He said, "I thought, 'My baby is having a baby.' It was a very proud moment." So, despite their beef, he seems incredibly (and rightfully) ecstatic.

The retired Hollywood lighting director continued to tell Daily Mail he was filled with "love, joy, and happiness," for Meghan and Harry, and that he looks forward "to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry." So, it looks like he expects to reconnect with his daughter and son-in-law again, in the near future.

If that didn't manage to melt your heart into a giant, messy puddle, Markle nostalgically recounted the day of Meghan's birth to Daily Mail. Apparently, she born by caesarean section, and since Meghan's mother was sleeping from anesthetics, he was apparently the first person to hold Meghan.

Markle told Daily Mail, "When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight. She was the most beautiful baby."

Wow, I really don't think my heart can take much more of this. Despite their reported father-daughter issues, Markle seems to be super supportive of Meghan, and he appears to be beyond excited to be a grandfather. In case you aren't already aware of what initially caused all of the drama between Meghan and her father, however, Markle reportedly staged a bunch of photos leading up to her wedding, which showed him getting prepared for his soon-to-be royal daughter to tie the knot. He then reportedly ended up suffering a massive heart attack and couldn't attend the wedding. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment bt did not hear back by the time of publication. So, Prince Charles walked her down the aisle instead. Markle and Meghan reportedly still aren't on speaking terms, but maybe that'll change someday.

Meghan and her dad may have personal issues, but the Duchess' father is coming in clutch with love and support for her pregnancy. Even though they aren't speaking, he's elated to hear about her latest accomplishment, and that's all that really matters.