The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy few days since tying the knot on May 19. They made their first appearance as a married couple when they celebrated Prince Charles' upcoming 70th birthday on May 22 at a garden party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. And now, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Thomas Markle in Mexico. And according to Entertainment Tonight, the newlyweds hope to make the trip sometime very soon. Will these two ever get to go on a proper honeymoon? They must be so exhausted! Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace, but they declined to comment on the reports.

If you've spent the last few days pouring over the couple's amazing official wedding portraits like I did, you're all too aware that Meghan's dad was noticeably missing from the nuptials, after suffering a heart attack and stirring up a whole bunch of drama when he orchestrated some photo ops for the press — including shots of him preparing for the royal wedding at a Starbucks — that were later revealed by the Daily Mail to be staged. The scandal erupted in the days leading up to the wedding, leaving fans wondering if Thomas would even attend his daughter's wedding and/or walk her down the aisle. Then he ended up having heart surgery and had to officially bow out, so Charles, Prince of Wales stepped in to take his place.

I could seriously watch the footage of the ceremony a billion times and it would never be enough! Although, it must have been such a bummer for Thomas to watch someone else walk his baby girl down the aisle. Even it was, you know, a prince.

Anyway, I think it's actually really sweet that Meghan and Harry are headed for Rosarita, Mexico to pop in on dear old dad. And apparently, the trip will be happening pretty soon. "I hear one of the things they want to do sooner than later — and now that they're married — is to go and see Thomas Markle, who is recovering from a heart operation," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "I'm hearing from people close to Meghan and Harry that they're very keen to do it."

And get this: when the couple does make it down to Mexico, it will actually be the very first time Prince Harry meets his new father-in-law in person!

"He feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas," Nicholl explained. "Of course, Meghan — who's been really concerned about her father's health — is keen to go see him as soon as possible."

Awww, I totally get why she wants to go see her dad after he missed what is probably the most important day of her life. Remember the heartbreaking statement she released on May 17, when she officially announced that her father would be a no-show?

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," the statement said. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Then, after watching the whole royal wedding go down, Thomas gave a heartbreaking statement of his own to TMZ.

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy," he said. "I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and happiness. The service was beautiful and it's history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand. When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her. Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax."

Me too, Thomas. Me too. Perhaps the Rosarita Beach Hotel has a vacancy?