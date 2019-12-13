All eyes are constantly on the royal family, but that doesn't mean they are always 100% straight-laced (as hard as they try). Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and the two couples' children have royal protocol that dictates their usually prim and proper behavior, but they often show fans a side of them that is more lighthearted. Whether it's bonding with their kids, attending a sporting event, or celebrating a joyous occasion, there are many moments that make followers of the royal family feel connected to them. These 10 moments the royals were so relatable will steal your heart.

There are more ways than ever for the royals to connect with fans these days, especially on their Instagrams. William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan — as well as their kids — share intimate moments with their followers several times a week. Take Harry and Meghan, for instance, who often share behind-the-scenes Instagram photos from their royal engagements showing them enjoying their interactions with the public.

Just look at the joy on Meghan and Harry's faces when their son, Archie, met Archbishop Desmond Tutu during his first royal engagement in September 2019. Their pure bliss is the epitome of doting new parents — something many people can relate to.

Let's take a look back at 10 times the royals were perfectly relatable.

1. Princess Charlotte is Royally Funny

There has been a handful of times when Princess Charlotte stole the show by hilariously sticking out her tongue or making a funny face while being photographed. While William and Kate could have easily been embarrassed, they shrugged it off in the most royal way possible, by simply letting her be a little kid.

Just look at her here on the Buckingham Palace balcony watching Trooping the Colour in June 2018.

No one can forget her grand entrance at Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding when she stuck out her tongue at onlookers.

Or when she just simply had enough.

2. Prince George's Royal Tumble

Just like his sister, Prince George has a silly side. While at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo match in June 2018 with Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte, Prince George took a spill down a hill after he was nudged by his second cousin Savannah Phillips.

3. The Royal Wedding: After-Party Edition

Of course, Meghan and Harry's wedding was no small deal, and most people cannot relate to the extravagant celebration, but the couple let their hair down during their evening reception, just like the average bride and groom. The two reportedly served a custom "When Harry Met Meghan" cocktail, had friends take turns at the DJ booth, according to Us Weekly. They reportedly even had pals deliver hilarious speeches in their honor.

4. Duchess Meghan Takes Wimbledon — in Denim

All eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex at a June 2019 Wimbledon match, and for the most ridiculous reason.

According to British newspaper The Times, locals were not thrilled with Duchess Meghan's choice of attire, titling a story about her apparel: "Meghan falls foul of All England etiquette by wearing jeans to Wimbledon." If that wasn't enough, Meghan was unable to sit in the royal box because her clothing didn't match the dress code, creating a whole fiasco around one tennis match.

But there's nothing more relatable than wearing jeans to a tennis game, if you ask me.

5. The Prince's Popcorn Bandit

One of the sweetest videos to ever grace the internet, IMO, is when Harry pretended to not notice a toddler kept stealing his popcorn at the Invictus Games in September 2017. He then embraced his inner child and had the most adorable interaction with the little one.

6. Prince William Falls Asleep in Public

Prince William had a hard time keeping his eyes open during an Anzac Day service in April 2018. I can't name one person who hasn't had a similar experience. Check out the sleepy prince at the 13-second mark.

7. Prince Harry's Got (Dad) Jokes

Prior to baby Archie's birth, Prince Harry tested out his humor when a woman congratulated Meghan on her pregnancy during an engagement in February 2018. "What, you’re pregnant?” Harry chimed in. “Is it mine?” The former Suits star couldn't help but laugh off the comment, and replied with a cheeky, "Surprise!"

8. Duchess Kate's Shoe Fiasco

Duchess Kate found herself having a high heel mishap while walking alongside Prince William in March 2013 at the St. Patrick's Day when the back of her shoe got caught in a metal grate. While Prince William couldn't help but let out a little laugh, he came to his wife's aid and they moved on with grace.

9. Duchess Meghan's Hug: Denied

One of the most awkward feelings in the world is when you go to greet someone with a hug and they shut you down by sticking out their arm for a handshake. Next time you find yourself in this position, just replay this video of Duchess Meghan doing something just like that in front of thousands of people at the 2019 One Young World Summit. Check it out and try not to cringe.

10. Social Media Tributes

Just like everyday people who gush over their family in sweet Instagram tributes on their birthday, the royals do the same. Scroll down to see some of the best posts they have shared.

The best is definitely yet to come for the royal family.