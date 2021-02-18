The 'Riverdale' Season 5, Episode 6 Promo Reveals More Barchie Romance

The more things change in Riverdale, the more they stay the same. In the Feb. 10 episode, the Core Four returned to the Town of Pep after living totally separate lives as adults. In the Feb. 17 episode, their homecoming soon led to all the usual crime-fighting, family drama, and steamy encounters fans know and love. Many viewers were particularly excited about Archie and Betty hooking up after years of tension, and the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 6 promo promises even more Barchie romance is coming.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 5 follow. After finally having sex in that steamy shower scene in Episode 5, Betty and Archie agreed that although sleeping together was something they'd wanted since high school, they were "just friends" and "single adults" who are "allowed to have fun every now and again" (even though Betty has a boyfriend back at the FBI?).

But they also promised to keep their new arrangement a secret from Jughead and Veronica, hinting that their fling will be more serious (and way messier) than either of them intended. That certainly seems to be the case in the Season 5, Episode 6 promo, in which Betty and Archie are seen secretly hooking up all over town — from the bunker to a parked car. "We're in our 20s. It's supposed to be easier to find places to hook up," Archie complains.

While things continue to heat up between Barchie, Jughead is getting some sparks of his own. In Episode 5, he took a job at Pop's Diner to make ends meet, forming a new connection with Pop's granddaughter, Tabitha, along the way. Now, she's helping him get his writing groove back by diving into the paranormal, as the promo shows her telling Jughead, "ask him about the Mothman."

Cut to a creepy robotic cryptid showing up in the woods as Jughead looks through old sketches and Veronica asks, "What are you talking about?" Hopefully the Mothman isn't related to the killer truck that seems to be terrorizing the town, but I wouldn't put it past this show.

Here's what else is happening on Riverdale next week, per the official synopsis:

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni turn to Cheryl for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin, and Alice follow a lead after learning that Polly may be in trouble.

As the gang return to their old Riverdale High stomping grounds, fans can look forward to even more juicy mysteries and relationship drama getting underway.

Season 5 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.