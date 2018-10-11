Riverdale just threw fans for a complete loop with by going full American Horror Story in the final moments of its Season 3 premiere, and the weirdness is going to another level next week. The Riverdale Season 3 Episode 2 trailer reveals the return of an old fan favorite, the arrival of a mysterious new cult member, and most importantly, an up-close-and-personal encounter with the Gargoyle King. Prepare to have some nightmares about this upcoming episode, because it looks like it is going to be terrifying!

Spoiler alert: This post will contain details from the Riverdale Season 3 premiere episode, "Labor Day." The last couple of minutes of Season 3's first episode made clear the big question that we will be trying to figure out all season: Who, or what, is the Gargoyle King? Throughout the new episode, Dilton Doiley appeared worried in the background after playing a Dungeons and Dragons-esque game called Griffins and Gargoyles with Ben, the guy who always seems to show up when shady stuff happens. In the end, both Dilton and Ben wind up seemingly dead in a creepy, bone-filled shrine in the woods with strange markings carved into their backs. Jughead is the one to find them, after Dilton had warned him about a mysterious entity known as the Gargoyle King.

He may only be mentioned in the premiere, but the Gargoyle King will make his first appearance in Episode 2. The trailer for next Wednesday's episode, entitled "Fortune and Men's Eyes," reveals that Betty and Jughead will come face to face (or, face to skull?) with the creepy monster. Oh, and it also teases a rough transition to prison life for Archie, an unexpected new look for Veronica, and even more weirdness from the newly arrived cult, the Farm. Check out the episode teaser below:

The Gargoyle King is not the only important part of this new episode teaser. At the very beginning of the clip, we see that Archie will actually run into a familiar face in prison: Joaquin. Did you see him in the corner of the screen?

We last saw Joaquin when the Southside Serpents called on him to return to Riverdale at the end of Season 2 to help get Fangs out of town. It looks like that plan did not really turn out well, since Joaquin is in jail. Archie and Joaquin have a checkered history — Serpents and Bulldogs are sworn enemies, but Joaquin was dating Kevin, who is Archie's close friend — so it will be interesting to see how the two interact in the big house.

Another important character who pops up in the Episode 2 teaser is Evelyn Evernever. Riverdale has teased that this new character is Betty's neighbor, who is eager to befriend her but may be hiding dark secrets. She is also the daughter of Edgar Evernever, the guy who runs the Farm. The trailer shows Evelyn promising to keep a secret for Betty.

You may think the teaser includes another new character at first glance, but that blonde woman visiting Archie in jail is actually Veronica in disguise. I guess she will need to be sneaky to visit Archie without Hiram finding out.

Episode 2 of Riverdale Season 3 will air on Wednesday, Oct 17 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.