Riverdale is finally back, and it wasted no time in making fans super worried about the fate of its main characters. It is hard to imagine the teen drama getting darker and bloodier than last season — I mean, where do you go from gang wars and a masked serial killer? — but Wednesday night's Season 3 premiere proved that this season is going to be creepier than ever. And all hell broke loose in the final moments of the episode, which has everyone wondering what happened to Betty in the Riverdale Season 3 premiere. Let's get into that shocking cliffhanger.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss details from the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale, "Labor Day." Most of the first episode of Season 3 seemed to be following the same story that we left off with in Season 2 — Archie is on trial for a murder he did not commit after being framed by Hiram Lodge — but everything changed in the last couple of minutes of the premiere episode. After all that courtroom drama, Riverdale took a creepy and seemingly supernatural turn as Jughead discovered Dilton Doiley and Ben possibly dead in the woods with strange carvings on their back and surrounded by bones. And while that was going on, Betty stumbled on her mom and her sister lifting Polly's newborn twins over a fire and releasing them to reveal they can levitate. Like... what!? But the worst part was Betty's reaction to witnessing the weirdness — she immediately fell to the ground and began convulsing.

So what is going on with Betty!? One guess is that Betty's convulsions may be the result of some sort of mystical spell or ceremony that Alice, Polly, and the other members of the Farm were conducting. After all, they were all wearing white robes and chanting around a big fire, and Alice and Polly had been trying to get Betty to join up with their new cult all episode long. Then again, Alice seemed genuinely surprised and concerned when her daughter fell to the ground. Also, even though floating babies seems to point to magic, Lili Reinhart recently stated that Riverdale still has no supernatural elements in it this season, so something else must be going on.

The more likely possibility is that Betty had a seizure as a result of taking too much Adderall. Earlier in the episode, Polly revealed that Betty had been lying about going to a therapist, and had invented a fake one just so that she could forge prescriptions for Adderall. Although it is a rare, seizures are a known side effect of Adderall, and that risk might be heightened if Betty is popping pills more than she should be, as it's implied that she was. Perhaps the shock of seeing her niece and nephew floating over a fire combined with all that Adderall in her body is what was really behind that seizure.

Let's just hope things get better for Betty moving forward (although I have a feeling they won't). Riverdale airs Wednesday nights on the CW.