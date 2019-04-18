Riverdale fans might have to start preparing to say goodbye to one of the show's main characters next week. Given all of the gang violence, mafia strong-arming, cult activity, and murder that goes on in Riverdale, it is a wonder that anyone chooses to continue to live in this crime-ridden town. Leave it to Josie McCoy to make the sensible decision to get out of town. The newly released Riverdale Season 3 Episode 19 promo teases that next week's new episode might be Josie's final appearance on the show. And that's not the only shocking twist that next week's episode has in store.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Riverdale Season 3 Episode 18, "Jawbreaker." As usual, things are going absolutely off the walls on Riverdale after this week's twist-filled new episode. Where things stand now: Archie appears to have killed his boxing opponent Randy Ronson during their match (even though Randy really died from a drug overdose), Betty's dad is asking for her help in breaking him out of jail, and Jughead's little sister Jellybean has come face to face with the Gargoyle King. And things are only going to get messier next week.

The new promo trailer for Episode 19, which is entitled "Fear the Reaper," reveals that Jughead, FP, and Gladys will be forced to play Gryphons and Gargoyles in order to save the missing Jellybean from the Gargoyle King. Their mission from the game will be to rob Pop's, and unfortunately, Josie and her father will be at Pop's during the robbery. That's when Josie delivers the line that heavily hints this may be her final episode: "Now do you see why I need to get out of this town?"

Check out the full teaser trailer below.

TV Promos on YouTube

The stage certainly seems set for Josie's big Riverdale farewell right now. Fans have been expecting Josie to bid her farewell to the murder-filled town before the end of Season 3 since it had been announced that Ashleigh Murray will star in the spinoff series Katy Keene, and recent episodes seem to be clearly pointing to her character's departure. Josie recently auditioned for Julliard, and even though she did not get accepted, the process showed that she was ready to leave Riverdale. Plus, Josie's main storyline this season has been her relationship with Archie, but this latest episode teased that Archie and Veronica will likely get back together very soon, cutting off one of the main reasons Josie may want to stay in Riverdale.

The official episode summary for "Fear the Reaper" provides further proof that this will likely be Josie's final episode, revealing that Josie will make a "big decision about her future" in the new episode:

When Jellybean goes missing, Jughead , Gladys, and FP follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty makes a major discovery about Evelyn's past. Finally, Josie makes a big decision about her future.

The CW has also released a summary for the episode airing two weeks from now, called "Prom Night" summary, and it does not list Ashleigh Murray as appearing in it. I guess Josie and Archie will not get to go to prom together?

Riverdale's new episode "Fear the Reaper" will air Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.