The Reason Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby Stormi May Have To Do With Butterflies After All

EVERYBODY, CALM DOWN. The massive response to Kylie Jenner naming her daughter Stormi is taking up way to much of my daily headspace, and I need the general public to take a chill pill. Obviously, fans all thought she was going to name her baby Butterfly, but they can't be right about everything. Plus, based on this new theory, it looks like the reason Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi might have to do with butterflies after all. Now, everybody sit down and listen up.

Alright. Based on the information provided to us, we know Jenner has a seriously healthy obsession with butterflies. They're literally everywhere and seem particularly relevant to her relationship with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Both Scott and Jenner have a tiny butterfly tattooed on their ankle, plus Stormi's nursery is decked out in the gorgeous winged creatures. Jenner also posted many videos and pictures of her butterfly themed jewelry, and one of Scott's singles is literally named "Butterfly Effect."

(Anyone have any guesses on the theory yet?)

Thanks to all of this butterfly data, fans were truly shocked when Jenner announced the name Stormi. Obviously, they've been doing a deep dive into the meaning behind Stormi, and one strong theory has risen to the top. Fans think that Stormi's name is a direct reference to the actual butterfly effect. If you haven't heard of it before (or seen the Ashton Kutcher movie), I'll explain.

The butterfly effect is a term used to describe the theory that something seemingly small and insignificant could have a huge impact on something else down the road. For example, something as small as the fluttering of a butterfly's wings could cause a hurricane half a world away — a hurricane... or a storm.

Hurricane. Storm. Stormi. You guys get it.

I know, it's a lot to wrap your mind around and also seems a little complicated. But, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE WHEN WE'RE TALKING ABOUT KYLIE JENNER.

Fans have totally jumped on board.

Is the room spinning yet?

TBH, even if this wasn't Kylie's intention in naming her daughter Stormi, fans are obsessed with it. So obsessed, Stormi's name announcement post is the number one most liked Instagram post of all time. Ever.

As of Feb. 8, it was up to 15.4 million likes. THAT'S A LOT OF LIKES, PEOPLE. The picture is a sweet image of Stormi holding Jenner's thumb with the caption, "stormi webster." (Jascques Webster is Scott's birth name. Travis Scott is just his stage name.)

Kris Jenner announced the Instagram record news in a loving post on Instagram. She re-shared the photo with the caption,

Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!! Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! 💕💕 #blessed#stormi#proudmama#love@kyliejenner

It looks like that post has since been taken down, but the love is still there.

Even if we don't know the reason behind Stormi's name, it's been so fun being let in on her life, even just a little bit. Jenner's initial birth announcement addressed all of the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy in the best way. She shared the following message on Instagram:

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Hey, anytime Kylie. ***Flaps butterfly wings***

