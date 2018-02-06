Kylie Jenner announced she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 4, and now we finally know her name. Jenner posted an Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 6 of her daughter holding her finger. The caption read "Stormi" with an angel emoji. Welcome to the world, Stormi! So, what is Stormi's last name? It may not be the first surname that comes to your mind.

Jenner first announced her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter on Feb. 4. Stormi was born on the afternoon of Feb. 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Jenner's announcement read,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

While we haven't seen a birth certificate for baby Stormi just yet, we know for sure that her last name probably won't be Scott. For those of you scratching your head and wondering WTF I'm talking about, Travis Scott's real name isn't Travis Scott! It's his stage name. Scott's real name is actually Jacques Webster. So, if Jenner and Scott give the baby his surname, her name is actually Stormi Webster.

However, don't count out Jenner as her surname just yet. The new mom could have definitely given her daughter her surname, making her Stormi Jenner, or even a blend of the two aka Stormi Jenner-Webster or Stormi Webster-Jenner. We'll have to wait and see what the little angel's full name is.

As for a middle name, it's very possible Stormi doesn't have one. If Jenner decided to follow in the footsteps of her big sister, Kim Kardashian West, then Stormi would have no middle name. All three of Kardashian West's children – North, Saint, and Chicago – have no middle names.

Kylie Jenner's other sister, Kourtney Kardashian, did give her children middle names. Her oldest is Mason Dash Disick, her daughter is Penelope Scotland Disick, and her youngest is Reign Aston Disick.

No matter what little Stormi's full name is, we know she's already super loved by her family. Jenner posted gifts she received from her family to Snapchat on Feb. 6, and one gift in particular was 443 roses from Travis Scott to signify the time Stormi was born - 4:43 p.m.

The caption reads, "443 from my [love] a few days ago, the time she was born."

Big sis Kourtney Kardashian also sent a beautiful arrangement.

The card read, "My beautiful angel, welcome to the world! You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney."

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and the entire Kardashian-Webster family for their little bundle of joy, Stormi.