Admit it: It was the silver screen that first got you hooked on all things witchcraft. Ever since we were little kids, pop culture witches have radiated through our minds. These witches were everything we wanted to be. They were normal women navigating relatable situations. However, they were doing it all with magic on their side. Everything from high school crushes to apocalyptic forces of evil were on their radar, and through them, we felt the power that comes with triumph. When you consider the pop culture witch you are, according to your zodiac sign, it's hard to discredit the influence they had on your earliest years of witch training.

If you were lucky enough to grow up during the '90s like I did, there was never a shortage of A+ pop fantasy content on TV. I mean, is it no wonder that our generation is so hooked on witchcraft? We grew up when Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Charmed were all on TV at the same time. Clearly, we have been shaped and guided by these witches, and thanks to our malleable imaginations, we've never forgotten the clever magic they bestowed upon us. Are you prepared to honor the women who awakened your inner-witch? Look no further.

Aries: Willow Rosenberg in Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Like an Aries, Willow puts her whole heart into every action she takes. Containing an overwhelming source of mystical power, her force of nature is often difficult to control, especially when her emotions gets out of hand.

Taurus: Samantha Stephens in Bewitched

The ability to keep up with appearances is a Taurus strength that Samantha exudes perfectly. While trying to maintain her role as an "ordinary" housewife, she cleverly uses her magic to get through the drama of everyday life.

Gemini: Sally & Gillian Owens in Practical Magic

No pair of witches captures a Gemini as perfectly as twins Gillian and Sally. With Gillian representing a Gemini's wild side and Sally symbolizing their more domestic side, this zodiac sign's multidimensional layers are clear.

Cancer: Aggie Cromwell in Halloweentown

Sweet Aggie Cromwell would do anything to protect her family of witches. She exudes the tender love and warrior fight that all Cancers are known for. They may seem soft, but just wait till you see how tough they really are.

Leo: Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Like the audacious and charming Leo, Sabrina Spellman is an outgoing, expressive, and creative witch by nature. Her lively personality captures everything that a Leo is all about. No matter what, they're a blast to be around.

Virgo: Hermione Granger in Harry Potter

We know for a fact Hermione is a Virgo (she was born on Sep. 19, after all), but her personality reflects her zodiac sign beautifully. Intensely smart, sarcastic by nature, and fearless in the face of darkness, Hermione is 100 percent Virgo.

Libra: Louise Miller in Teen Witch

How ridiculously obvious is it that Louise Miller was a Libra? Because this zodiac sign's love for romance is so deep, sensitive Louise focuses all her witch powers on capturing the heart of her high school crush.

Scorpio: Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus

Winifred Sanderson would be no less than a Scorpio. Jealous, emotional, and willing to come back from the dead to finally achieve her diabolical goals, this witch is the queen of Halloween, and her zodiac sign shows it.

Sagittarius: Elphaba Thropp in Wicked

There's no witch who's more obviously a Sagittarius than Elphaba. She's an intelligent and sassy free-thinker who's often misunderstood. However, her fierce vision of a better future for the world shines brighter than anything.

Capricorn: Fiona Goode in American Horror Story Coven

Fiona Goode is a Capricorn. It's not up for debate. Fiercely concerned for her status as the witch Supreme, Fiona will do anything to maintain her power. Her biting wit and fearsome presence are definitely Capricorn traits as well.

Aquarius: Nancy Downs in The Craft

Edgy and intimidating Nancy Downs exudes Aquarian power. Never afraid of moving against the grain and shocking others with their ideas, she captures the rebellious and unapologetic nature of an Aquarius perfectly.

Pisces: Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed

Passionate, dreamy, and sensitive Phoebe is a Pisces through and through. The fact that her main powers include psychic premonitions, astral projecting, and empathy only serves to emphasize her Piscean nature.