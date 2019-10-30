The Polaroid Pop-Up Lab In NYC Is So Colorful & Made For Instagram

If you and your bestie crew check out the Polaroid Pop-Up Lab in NYC, you're bound to leave with a ton of colorful content. You'll walk up to a rainbow-infused storefront in the middle of the city and instantly have heart eyes for the Polaroid cameras and rad creators inside. You'll want to whip out your own lens and capture it all for your followers on the 'Gram.

It's difficult to experience something so unique and not want to take a picture with it. That's why you may bring your own film with you when you check into tropical houses on Airbnb, or vlog the moment you see sights like the Eiffel Tower, Times Square, or the Grand Canyon for the first time. In addition, it may be the reason why you carry a Polaroid camera and some extra frames in your backpack, even when you're just heading to art class or hanging with your people in the park on a crisp fall day.

You don't want to forget the little details of a memory that's being made, including what you wore, what you looked like when you were laughing so hard, and where you were in the moment. You want to see it all in the brightest and boldest of colors, and preferably right away. That's where the Polaroid Pop-Up Lab in NYC comes in.

According to the official press release, this pop-up shop — which begins on Nov. 8, 2019 and runs through Dec. 5, 2019 — is a celebration of analog photography and the debut of their newest product. It's the first of its kind and a must-see event for besties who love capturing life on their camera and being creative together.

If you go, you can expect to be immersed into Polaroid Originals' aesthetically-pleasing brand, and likely get some #inspo for exciting new content. You'll want to take pictures with the multicolor storefront, and may want to try out the new Polaroid Lab using the pictures that are already in your camera roll.

Essentially, the Polaroid Lab works like a printer. With it and some of the right film, you can instantly transform your selfies, candid memories, or digital pics into real-life Polaroid pictures. You simply have to place your phone on top of the device, and let it work its magic. Once they are printed, you can hang those frames on string lights, your fridge in your kitchen's apartment, or put them in an album.

At the pop-up shop you can see this magic for yourself by printing out one of your own pictures. You can also submit content that'll be turned into sidewalk art across New York City, and purchase the Polaroid Lab or other Polaroid products. The shop will also be the site for many rad daily workshops that go deeper into the world of photography.

Of course, if you can't make it to any of these workshops, that's totally OK. It'll be open from Monday to Saturday each week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hop in a taxi and tell them to take you to 138 Wooster Street, and get your cameras ready. Tag the pics you take with #PolaroidLabNYC so everyone can see how creative you're being at this pop-up that was made for rad Instagrams.