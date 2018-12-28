If you're still not over the fact that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married on Dec. 23, join the club. This is a couple that has been together for an entire decade (albeit on-and-off at some points), and they seem so beyond in love and elated that they are finally husband and wife. I, for one, couldn't be happier and, apparently, I'm not alone, because these photos of Miley Cyrus with Billy Ray and Tish at her wedding show that there's nothing but love for the newlywed couple.

While neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth has officially confirmed the fact that they are married, there have been a slew of photos (and even a video) that depict the couple in wedding attire, cutting what appears to be a wedding cake, and even show Liam Hemsworth with a wedding ring on the appropriate finger, so at this point, let's call a spade a spade, shall we?

And on Thursday, Dec. 27, Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself with husband Billy Ray Cyrus and their daughter, Miley, in a gorgeous white gown and holding a bouquet.

"This makes my heart so happy .... 💗," Tish captioned the photo, and it's honestly a lovely family portrait that we simply don't deserve.

Look at that floral arch! Look at Miley's stunning bouquet! And look at how proud Tish and Billy Ray look standing next to Miley. Emotional is an understatement for me right now.

Tish posted yet another photo, but this time, it was just father and daughter posing for a portrait:

They grow up so fast, don't they?

Even Miley's older sister Brandi took to social media to gush over her sister's nuptials and share her excitement. She posted a screenshot of Miley's Instagram post to her own Instagram Story, writing that the "secret's out," adding, "So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'!":

Brandi Cyrus / Instagram

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said that "marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship," adding that "Everyone is always asking them when, and now it's real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous."

I kind of love the fact that these two celebs decided on something easygoing and personal rather than a huge spectacle for hundreds of guests.

"They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding," the source continued, adding that it was less about the party and more about the people they love. The source told Entertainment Tonight:

They truly wanted to keep it a secret. They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching. They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee, as they have talked about in the past.

And even though they had a beautiful affair at Cyrus' Tennessee home, it's reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding plans had to change after the California wildfires burned down their Malibu home. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's representation for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source told People they initially planned to wed in their oceanside home in Malibu, California, but ended up having the gathering in Franklin, Tennessee.

"They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together," a source told the publication. "After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house."

No matter where they hosted their wedding, it seems like it was a beautiful day filled with people they love and cherish. Wishing Miley and Liam a long and happy marriage!