After Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year's Eve, it may seem like there's finally a break from the holiday festivities. That is, of course, until Feb. 14 rolls around. No matter how long you've been seeing someone, it's natural to want to pull out all the stops on V-Day. And if you're trying to plan the perfect Valentine's Day date for your partner, knowing their zodiac sign may give you all the answers you're looking for.

From taking your Taurus on a sexy spa day to showing your Pisces all around a new art gallery, astrology can help you plan the best Valentine's Day your boo has ever had. While splurging on a fancy dinner or a totally Insta-worthy experience can be fun, there are plenty of low-key ways to celebrate Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. Maybe you plan a little Palentine's kickback for your Libra lover or cook a homemade meal for your Capricorn crush. Regardless of your sign (or your holiday budget), Valentine's Day can be a time to show your boo how much you care about them, and how much you love to be in love.

Watch out Cupid — here's the perfect date for your boo, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21–April 19): An Adrenaline Rush Fire sign Aries likes to walk on the wild side. Competitive and fearless, this ram will want a V-Day date that packs a punch. From indoor skydiving to a helicopter tour of your city, Aries will love to be taken to new heights this Feb. 14.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): A Spa Day Luxurious Taurus is all about comfort and class. While they generally prefer staying in over going out, this bull would love a spa day or couple's massage to celebrate Valentine's Day with their boo.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Something Interactive Playful and lighthearted, Gemini wants to celebrate Valentine's Day by doing something whimsical and fun. From mini-golfing to laser tag or taking a pottery class, they won't mind getting sweaty, messy, or totally silly on V-Day.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): An Indoor Picnic Dreamy Cancer is all about connecting with their partner and having deep emotional conversations about their feelings. Not one for flashy presents or big nights out, they'll love to have a candlelit picnic on their living room floor, where they can look into their partner's eyes and talk about the future.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Dinner, Drinks, & Lots Of Photo-Ops Gregarious Leo lives to be extra. One to go all-out on holidays, they'll love nothing more than celebrating V-Day in a traditional, yet, still over-the-top fashion. With lots of chocolates, flowers, presents, and a dinner with a view, Leo wants to be wined and dined on V-Day, and won't be afraid to ask for it.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Something Totally Planned For Them Though they'll never admit it, hardworking Virgo goes weak at the knees when someone else takes the reigns. One to plan everything all the time, they'll love it if their date makes all the plans for V-Day. It doesn't even matter what they're doing — as long as they just need to show up, they'll be swooning.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): A Palentine's Party Social Libra is the life of the party. Not one to choose between spending time with their friends or their partner, they'll love to celebrate Valentine's Day in a large group of friends and loved ones. With a banging playlist, a stocked bar, and a ton of finger foods, this air sign wants to spend V-Day celebrating romantic love, platonic love, and their love of going out on the town.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): A Jazz Bar Dark and brooding, this water sign wants to spend their Valentine's in the back of a dark bar, with romantic music playing. Passionate and deep, Scorpio wants to connect with their partner and will prefer a Valentine's Day celebration that's more sexy than silly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): A Walking Food Tour If there are two things fire sign Sagittarius enjoys, it's going to new places and trying new foods. Not one for a traditional sit-down meal, this archer wants to roam freely and taste as many flavors as they possibly can. They'll love to do an impromptu walking food tour of a city they've never been to, or a neighborhood they haven't yet uncovered.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Grocery Shopping & Cooking Hardworking Capricorn isn't one to ask for help. They'll love it if their partner gives them a hand around the house or with some chores, like laundry or grocery shopping, and then cooks them a fantastic meal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): An Anti-Valentine's Party Always the contrarian, air sign Aquarius will like to put their own spin on V-Day. From hosting an "Anti-Valentine's" party to taking their boo to an animal shelter or soup kitchen to volunteer, the water bearer's dream V-Day date is something completely unrelated to V-Day.