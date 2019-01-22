Ah, Valentine's day. It's the time of year when even those who are reluctant to be in a committed relationship anxiously wait to get struck by Cupid's enchanting arrow. BTW, these three zodiac signs will have the best Valentine's Day 2019, and trust me, they're a big fan of this holiday: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Now, I know what you're thinking, why just the air signs? Well, my opinion is relative, but I did consider several factors before making this decision. Firstly, Valentine's Day takes place during Aquarius season, (aka an "air-sign season") which is why those born under this element naturally thrive.

Something else I should mention is, the moon will be traveling through the mischievous sign of Gemini on the most romantic day of the year, so this is yet another perk for our intellectual air signs. Also, I know air signs are notorious for being "detached" and "unemotional," but that doesn't mean they don't revel in the thought of tacky decorations, candy hearts, and witty pop-up cards. Oh, and they don't mind the attention from their crush either. For an air sign, flirty exchanges and useless banter is a from of entertainment. Fact is, those born under this astrological element need the constant mental stimulation.

On another note, aggressive Mars leaves Aries and slides into sensual Taurus just in time for Valentine's Day. Now, this certainly feels like somewhat of an oxymoron, considering Mars is hot-headed and impulsive, and Taurus is steady and slow-moving. However, this doesn't mean we can't take advantage of these two energies. For instance, knowing what you want is key during this transit, because once you've set your mind on something, there's really no getting in the way of Mars in Taurus. Speaking of which, if you've got the hots for someone this V-day, just remember, slow and steady wins the race.

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for our quirky air sign family this Valentine's Day:

Gemini: You're Craving Adventure And Flirting With Your Crush

Oh, Gemini. There's nothing that makes your heart skip a beat more than a little mischief, especially when it's something unexpected, like when you're partaking in a mental tennis match with a random stranger on your flight, for instance. With the moon traveling through your sign, you're shamelessly in your thoughts, analyzing your feels, and well, some of you might be feeling restless, but it's only because you're craving a much-needed adventure. You never know. This may or may not be a work trip, but that doesn't mean you can't make it fun, right?

Libra: Your Heart-Eyes Are Glimmering With Pride And Joy

Who are we kidding, Libra? You live for this holiday. Everything from the red and pink hearts, to the blissful romance and the chocolate treats. On this day, the sun will be energizing and revitalizing your expressive fifth house of passion, creativity, and all things fun, so rest assured, you'll be more than ready to celebrate. Actually, now that I think about it, celebrate is the perfect word for what this holiday means to you, Libra. Besides, there's nothing from with being center of attention on your favorite holiday, right?

Aquarius: All You Need Is Love And Intellectual Conversation

Aside from the fact that it's your birthday season, and you're feeling totally groovy, you're also in the mood to let loose and have a good time. With the moon in curious Gemini, and your romantic fifth house of creative expression, the spotlight is on you, and you're as flirtatious as ever, so look out, world! Granted, you might not be the most lovey-dovey person per se; however, that still doesn't mean you can't meet someone who can take your breath away. Open your heart and mind to the possibilities, Aquarius.