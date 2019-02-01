Like it or not, Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and if you’re in a relationship, you’re probably just starting to brainstorm a plan for the big day. Now, some people aren’t particularly in love with this lovey-dovey holiday, but others take it very seriously. When deciding how to celebrate with your significant other, of course you could always just ask them how they want to spend the day, or you could consider making a plan for them based on their zodiac sign. Seriously! Your zodiac sign can impact everything from your personality traits to your likes and dislikes, so here are 12 Valentine’s Day date ideas based on people’s zodiac signs.

I personally love all things zodiac and usually read a horoscope or a zodiac sign analysis and think “This is so me." Zodiac signs can explain a lot about your personality, they can give you insight to compatibility between two people, and can also shed light on a person attitude towards a holiday like Valentine’s Day. Certain signs are more skeptical and practical (I’m looking at you Capricorn and Sagittarius) while other signs are super romantic and feel all the feels (Hi, Libra and Taurus!) So when making your plans for this Valentine’s Day take a look at your honey's horoscope zodiac sign to find some sweet inspiration!

Aries (Mach 21 — April 19) Stocksy/Zhivago Spa Day Aries is confident, competitive, and loves to win, so chances are they'll have something epic planned for their loved one this Valentine's Day. And then, naturally, they expect the love to be returned. The best way to pamper Aries on V-Day is to literally pamper them with a spa day! Nothing is more indulgent than a day at the spa that includes massages, facials, mani pedis, and whatever else Aries' big heart desires. Even if your budget is more strip mall nail salon than glam hotel spa, Aries will still feel totally decadent and adored.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Stocksy/KaylaSnell Scavenger Hunt Taurus is organized, dependable, and loves to stay in their lane. That being said, they're also one of the most emotional and sensual signs of the zodiac, which means that Valentine's Day is a BFD to them. Combine Taurus' love for following the rules with their emotional nature and create a romantic scavenger hunt for them! Taurus will relish following clues to your first date spot, to a boutique where a small gift awaits them, and finally to your favorite local restaurant. Taurus' sense of pride at accomplishing the treasure hunt will leave them truly starry-eyed.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Stocksy/visualspectrum Let Them Choose Gemini is impulsive, excitable, and extremely charming, and can be both thrilling and frustrating romantic partners. They're intoxicating with their passion for adventure and their undeniable charisma, yet their inability to stick to a decision, opinion, or hair color can sometimes leave their partner throwing up their hands. So, this Valentine's Day, put three options of date ideas in a hat and have your flighty Gemini pick one blindly. Whether they choose a movie date, a whiskey tasting, or a home-cooked dinner, they'll feel the thrill of leaving their (and your) V-Day fate to chance.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Stocksy/poorartist Stay In Cancer is creative, spontaneous, and super devoted to those they love and trust. Cancer can be very cautious when it comes to opening their hearts and lives to another person, but once you're in — you're in. Valentine's Day is a special day to Cancer because they value their relationship and bond with their significant other very deeply and love any excuse to celebrate it. Since Cancer's home is a safe and treasured place for them, stay home this Valentine's Day. Order in, decorate with flowers, and light some scented candles. Just spending time face to face with your Cancer will mean the world to them.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Stocksy/elliebaygulov See A Magic Show Leo is bright, energetic, and loves to be in the spotlight. That’s why this sign, perhaps more than any other sign, appreciates showmanship and bravado. This Valentine’s Day, get your Leo all dressed up and take them to a magic show! Even though your Leo won’t be the center of attention, they’ll enjoy marveling at magic tricks, and there’s also a pretty good chance that they will be chosen out of the audience to help in a trick or two.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Stocksy/guillefaingold Live The Suite Life Virgo is loyal, hardworking, and practical, so they rarely splurge on themselves. However, Virgo really does appreciate the finer things in life and loves being pampered, having new experiences, and of course — being with their sweetie. For Valentine’s Day this year, book a night at a local hotel. It’s an extravagance, but one that makes the day truly feel like a special occasion. There’s nothing quite like sleeping in a hotel bed, soaking in a deep tub, and ordering up some delicious room service to make Virgo feel like the only star in the sky.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Stocksy/JessicaSharmin Have A Classic Romantic Dinner Fancy Valentine's Day dinners were basically made for Libras. This sign is particularly in love with love, thrive in relationships, and love to be on equal footing with their partners. They will likely have something sweet and thoughtful to give their honey, but they definitely enjoy being pampered in return. Now, a fancy dinner might mean a restaurant with a set menu for the evening, or a well-planned and prepared menu for a home-cooked, candle lit meal. Either way, your Libra will love the gesture of a special occasion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Stocksy/AlexeyKuzma Attempt An Escape Room Scorpio is intense, emotional, and deeply passionate, which means they can sometimes assign way too much meaning to a specific day or event. That's why this is the zodiac sign most likely to be very "meh" about Valentine's Day. That doesn't mean they want to sit home alone staring at the wall, so instead of doing something classically V-Day like a fancy dinner out, take your Scorpio to an escape room! That way they can focus their intensity on getting out within the time frame, instead of dwelling on expectations and perhaps ending the night disappointed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Stocksy/jovanarikalo See A Play Sagittarius is intelligent, curious, and loves adventure, so while their intellect tells them that Valentine’s Day is a holiday created to sell chocolates and card, their curiosity and sense of adventure can still find pleasure in celebrating V-Day with a new experience like seeing a play or a musical. Theater scratches Sagittarius' cultural itch, and is a great excuse to get all dressed up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Stocksy/MosunoMedia Plant A Tree Capricorn is ambitous, disciplined, and wise, and they can also be fairly pessimistic — which they'll say is just being realistic. So Valentine's Day can feel frivolous and silly to them, and spending a ton of time and money might not necessarily be satisfying to them. Capricorn values concrete, tangible things so this Valentine's Day, plant a tree in your honey's honor. By adding to a national forest or a national park, Capricorn will love knowing your gift to them actually helped make the world a better place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Stocksy/LaurenN Volunteer Aquarius is friendly, optimistic, and driven to make the world a better place for everyone. They can also be a little detached, and don't assign a lot of meaning to a holiday like Valentine's Day. Aquarius would be really happy to celebrate Valentine's Day by doing something worthwhile, like volunteering. I know, I know... volunteering might not seem particularly "fun," but spending a few hours helping those less fortunate actually will make both of you feel really good.