Are you ready for Valentine's Day, my fellow stargazers? Not sure if you know this, but the astrology weather will be extra charming this year, so it should be a groovy time. However, I'm going to share the advice you should follow for Valentine's Day 2019, based on your zodiac sign, because it doesn't hurt to turn to the cosmos for a little help, right? Anyway, isn't it interesting how the most romantic day of the year takes place in the midst of Aquarius season? Sounds like an oxymoron I'm sure, but interestingly enough, the water bearer thrives amongst groups of people, despite its emotionally detached personality.

Something else we need to remember is, yes, Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, but it's also a time to celebrate friendship, and acts of kindness. Granted, we all know our little sarcastic water bearers aren't the sweetest per se, then again, the term sweet is relative. However, despite their sarcastic jokes, and sporadic ghosting tendencies, this air sign has a vision, and when they take action, it's typically stems from their humanitarian spirit, and collective consciousness. Again, there's a whole other side to the history of Valentine's Day, and where it all began, but I linked in above if you're interested.

Last but certainly not least, Valentine's Day this year is going to be interesting, to say the least. Imagine, the sun in Aquarius, the moon in flirtatious Gemini, and Mars will be traveling through the first degree of Taurus! Need I say more? Now there's something else I have to point out, and it's that Venus will be in the sign of Capricorn. No offense to my mystical goats here, but Capricorn isn't the sauciest place for Venus. On the contrary, Venus in Capricorn thinks realistically, as it wants to invest time in solid goodness. As opposed to a Venus in Gemini, for instance, that prefers to keep it light, flirty, and full of variety.

Anyway, it's not like some of us aren't looking for the real deal, right? Well, good news, my beautiful stargazers! The planet of love means business this Valentine's Day season, so don't you dare settle for any silly games, you hear me? Nevertheless, here's my advice to you, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: Don't Get Too Caught Up On The Details

Settle down, Aries. You've got a lot on your mind this V-day, so try your best to not get stressed for no reason. Remember, it's the thought that counts. Don't overthink it too much.

Taurus: Do Something That Makes You Happy

There's nothing you love more than indulging in the pleasures of life, my dear Taurus. Luckily for you, the stars are aligning in your favor this V-day. Enjoy yourself. Don't hold back.

Gemini: Find A Way To Release Stress

Morning yoga? You've been reflecting on a number of things lately, and with the moon sitting over your sign this V-day, I highly suggest you take a moment to decompress.

Cancer: Do Something Low Key With Your S.O.

You're feeling a bit lethargic this V-day, and it's probably because the moon is traveling through your 12th house of behind-the-scenes work. I say you enjoy a cozy night in with your Valentine!

Leo: Get Together With Your Friends

You've been missing your crew these days, Leo. V-day bash at your place? Whatever you decide to do this year, make sure you make room for your besties. They're that extra ingredient you've been craving!

Virgo: Celebrate With Your Work Colleagues

In fellow Virgo queen Beyoncé's words, "you dream it, you work hard, you grind till you own it," and since you've got so much on your plate this V-day, I say you celebrate with your co-workers at the office!

Libra: Do Something You've Never Done Before

You're living on the edge this V-day, Libra. You're craving the outdoors, and you're in need of some spontaneous adventures. Who knows, maybe you decide to take a mini vacay! You can make it romantic, too.

Scorpio: Get Some Rest

You've always been somewhat of a homebody, Scorpio. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that, and if you're feeling a bit introverted this V-day, Netflix and chill is always an option.

Sagittarius: Do Something Festive With Your S.O.

Your ideas are always over-the-top, Sagittarius. So, why not make it extra special for your Valentine this year? Chocolates, balloons, roses, and V-day galore. Go for it.

Capricorn: Do Your Due Diligence

There are a few things you need to get done before you can celebrate, Capricorn. Then again, who am I to tell you that, right? You know what time it is. Do what you gotta do!

Aquarius: Go To A Valentine's Day Bash

You're in the mood to dance the night away this V-day, Aquarius. Why not? It is your birthday season after all, right? Tell your S.O. you're feeling saucy!

Pisces: Do Something Artistic

Admit it, Pisces: You're always in the creative mood, but you're really channeling your inner Picasso this V-day season. Who knows, maybe you get crafty with your gifts this year!