In a Feb. 26 tweet, Gonzalez pointed out that it's not just the students that school shooting effect. The teachers are also burdened with the feeling of having to protect their students. Possibly as a clap back to President Donald Trump who suggested arming teachers, Gonzalez doesn't want the teachers to have to worry about having to defend their classroom in the event of a mass shooting. The only things teachers should be worried about are their own personal home lives and educating their students, "and maybe sometimes planning ice cream parties," she wrote.

Gonzalez is one of the survivors who has been in the public view the most. She created her Twitter account @Emma4Change four days after the Parkland shooting on Feb. 18. A little over a month later, Gonzalez has 1.25 million followers and uses her account as a platform to talk about gun reform, protest, and March For Our Lives.