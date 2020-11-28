Eclipses are serious business. Ask any astrologer and they'll tell you that eclipses are not something to be trifled with. In fact, pretty much every astrologer would advise you against performing rituals or going out of your way to manifest your dreams on an eclipse, because the energy of this astrological event is far too unpredictable. At its core, an eclipse is "malefic" by nature, which is just astro lingo for "unfavorable." While every single zodiac sign might feel weighed down by the upcoming eclipse, it's these zodiac signs who will have the worst November 2020 lunar eclipse of all: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Luckily, just because a lunar eclipse is malefic does not mean nothing good can happen during an eclipse. However, an eclipse can also be a time of unexpected endings, abrupt new beginnings, and changes that sink deep into your bones. Sometimes, an eclipse can have such a profound effect on your life that you can mark it as distinct turning point in your journey thus far.

Taking place on Nov. 30 at 4:29 a.m. EST, this upcoming lunar eclipse takes place in dual-sided, communicative, studious, and curious Gemini. As a whole, this lunar eclipse will encourage you to see things from another perspective, analyze details, learn more about a topic, and find the courage to ask questions. Gemini is endlessly fascinated about the community to which they belong and aims to understand every angle of an argument.

It might be harsh to say that mutable signs will have the "worst" lunar eclipse. It would be more accurate to say these zodiac signs will be affected by the lunar eclipse more intensely than the rest.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Becoming The Person You're Meant To Become

This might just be the start of something completely new. As this lunar eclipse lands point blank in your zodiac sign, it has the power to affect the person you are as a whole. This is a period of immense change for you, and by the time this eclipse has taken effect, you might feel like you're being forced to grow up really fast or get used to a major transition in a short amount of time. Trust in the process. This is all a part of your destiny.

Virgo: Your Career Is At A Major Crossroads Right Now

Take a moment to think about your career and what goals you're focusing on. Are you risking failure to compete for your dreams? Are you following the career path you know you're meant to? Are you taking authority over your life? If you don't know the answers to these questions, this lunar eclipse might just answer them for you. Prepare for your career and your reputation to undergo a major transformation.

Sagittarius: Your Relationships Are Shifting In A Major Way

This is a make-it-or-break-it moment in your relationships and love life. If your relationships aren't fulfilling you or bringing out the best in you, there's a chance your relationship might end or undergo a major shift. This is also a time when relationships come together; relationships that have the power to impact your life on such a deep level that you're no longer the same person you were before. Prepare to glean a deeper understanding of what you need out of a relationship and how you function within it.

Pisces: You're Experiencing Shifts On The Home Front

Your private life is taking a hit from this lunar eclipse. Expect changes to occur in your home environment, family dynamic, and comfort levels. This lunar eclipse might also place your focus on your roots and the perspectives, habits, and coping mechanisms that you inherited from childhood, forcing you to finally heal in a way that needs healing. This lunar eclipse could be a rather emotional experience, intensifying your need for compassion and nurturing.