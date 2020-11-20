Half-human, half spirit, Sagittarius' zodiac archetype is a divine embodiment of wisdom, as it carries its heavenly compass during its quest to transcendence. Its mutable fires are swirling with creativity and inspiration, but Sagittarius season 2020 will be the worst for three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. This risk-taking energy can be nothing short of challenging for some, especially if they struggle with trusting the unknown.

Governed by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarius' zodiac archetype is depicted by the archer, as it confidently holds its majestic arrow straight up into the sky. There's nothing this mutable fire sign loves more than taking risks and living in the moment. Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system; it's a symbol of abundance, growth, and experience. This heavenly body serves as a reminder to take risks, and ultimately trust your higher selves, despite the mundane responsibilities and practicalities of your day-to-day. Given that this is precisely where Sagittarius gets its optimistic energy from, it's important to note where Jupiter is in the sky — and in your birth chart — all throughout this celestial season.

With Jupiter in Capricorn, however, the planet of expansion isn't necessarily working at its full potential. Capricorn is symbolic of limits, boundaries, and authority, and Jupiter magnifies everything it comes in contact with, so it can be almost too stern. The good news is, Jupiter enters Aquarius this season, and it will join forces with this fixed air sign's ancient ruler, Saturn, on Dec. 19. Also known as The Great Conjunction, this will inspire a series of unconventional beliefs and rebellious inspiration.

In the meantime, however, here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are most likely to experience a downer this season:

Taurus: You're Struggling With The Thought Of Letting Go

Take a deep breath, Taurus. When I say letting go, I'm mainly referring to the surrendering process you're going through, especially if you're ready to move on up. Whether it be a relationship or an occupation, it's time to reflect on whether it's benefiting you the way it should. The sun in Sagittarius will light up your auspicious eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and death of the ego, so just know it's not going to be a walk in the park. Although, it really depends on your energy, because if you're open to the changes taking place, then you'll cruise right through this season.

Virgo: You're Overthinking Things And Feeling Insecure

You've worked way too hard to get to where you are, so quit second-guessing yourself, Virgo. With the sun highlighting your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations, you could be in your feels this season. However, it's nothing you haven't experienced before. So instead of hyper-focusing on the small things you can't control, use this time to recharge and, more importantly, spend time with your loved ones. The eclipse will ignite your ambitious 10th house of career, so you're going to need all the energy you can get from here on out.

Capricorn: You're Letting Go Of An Identity You've Outgrown

You made it, Capricorn. You really made it. The twelfth house might feel like limbo, but you're just a season away from your solar return and a whole new era. In the meantime, what are you ready to purge? How can you liberate yourself from the things that no longer serve your highest truth? If there's anyone who's experienced transformation these past couple of years, it's you. In other words, this is nothing compared to what you've been through. And guess what — you're still here. Don't stop the momentum, because you're just getting started. Take some time off. Sleep more. Write in your journal and, more importantly, say goodbye to the era you're about to leave behind.