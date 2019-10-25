It's that time of the lunar cycle again. When the new moon darkens the night sky and brightens each star like pinpricks of light, it cleanses your heart and offers you a new beginning. The intentions you set on the new moon will grow and develop in fascinating ways over the course of the next six months, encouraging you to let go of the past and start something new. If you're wondering who's about to begin a journey they won't be able to forget, the new moon in Scorpio 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Washing over the cosmos like a wave of feeling, water signs will be pushed into something beautiful and beyond this world.

Scorpio is known for its deep emotional undercurrents, intense passion, desire for power, and openness to intimacy. This new moon will be about tapping into your raw feelings, embracing the true extent of your power, and allowing yourself to be vulnerable to the unknown. Even though Scorpio is steady and resilient, you may not know what to expect on this new moon. Forming an exact opposition to unpredictable and revolutionary Uranus, your reality may feel rocky and totally open to change. Your course could be totally corrected. However, no matter what happens, trust it's all for the best, as it forms a trine with the North Node in Cancer. Pulling you in the direction you're meant to be moving toward, this new moon is serving your highest destiny in ways you could never have imagined.

Taking place on Oct. 27 at 11:38 p.m. ET, the new moon in Scorpio will heal your spirit and show you a new meaning of happiness. Here's how:

Cancer: You're Beginning A Creative And Artistic Journey

This new moon sends a lightning bolt of power and inspiration into your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You're absorbing a purer sense of fun into your life and learning how to connect with your inner child in a deeper way. Let go of inhibitions, self-doubt, and concern over what anyone else thinks. In order to tap into your source of innate joy, free-flowing creativity, and lust for life, you need to let go of your self-judgment and the idea that you don't deserve to be happy. Fall in love, whether it be with another person or with yourself.

Scorpio: You're Coming To Terms With Who You're Meant To Be

This is your new moon, Scorpio, and you might feel like a different person by the time it's finished working its way into you. Now's the time to try something completely out of the ordinary. You don't have to be the same person you were yesterday. You don't have to abide expectations anyone has set for you. Only you know the deep inner workings of your heart, and if you're in any way suppressing your authenticity, you're only doing a disservice to yourself. Don't live your life denying your power. Own it.

Pisces: You're On The Verge Of Something Totally Unexpected

This new moon pushes you out of your comfort zone because it takes place in your ninth house of adventure and faith. It may be time to drop whatever it is that you're doing and fly off to somewhere unknown. If you don't know what you believe in, now's the time to find out, but you may not be able to figure it out unless you embrace a call into the wild. Try looking at things from a new angle, and taking a step back and beholding all the opportunities you were previously oblivious to.