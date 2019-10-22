Every zodiac season brings something unique to the table; this is especially true for Scorpio season. Despite its reputation for being almost too intense, there's something really powerful about this time of year. The good news is, Scorpio season 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs, and it's because they all know how to vibe well with its smoldering energy: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Yes, Scorpio season, which kicks off on October 23 and lasts through November 21, is a total vibe, no matter what your sign. However, its essence can be polarizing; the highs are really high and the lows are really low. Ruled by hypnotic Pluto — the planet of death, transformation, and all things taboo — Scorpio is a representation of the everything hidden deeply beneath the surface. Who are you in the dark? What are your true intentions? In the end, this spooky season has everything to do with embracing your shadow side, both fearlessly and unapologetically. This may consist of shedding some skin and starting again, but that's what we're supposed to do, aren't we?

In the cases of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, the essence of Scorpio season will be exceptionally high, and here's why:

Cancer: You're Out Here Living Your Very Best Life

Come out of your shell, Cancer. Not ready? Well, once the sun joins Mercury and Venus in Scorpio, and your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and authenticity, you'll be feeling like yourself again.

Wait, it gets better. These three heavenly bodies will be making harmonious connections throughout the season: first with the North Node in your sign, and secondly, with dreamy Neptune via your expansive ninth house of faith. Nevertheless, this will be an especially powerful month for you. Stay focused on your long-term goals, and make sure you're doing what makes you happy, OK? Your people-pleasing days are over.

Scorpio: You're Celebrating Another Trip Around The Sun

Happy birthday, Scorpio. There's something to be grateful for every single day, especially when you're able to celebrate another year of life. Your ruling planet stationed direct on Oct. 3, and this gave you a second whim of energy you probably weren't expecting. I will say this, though: With powerhouse Pluto shaking up your communication sector, there's no denying your communication style has been extra persuasive — with a touch of venom — as of late. If you didn't know, you do now, so make sure to use this power wisely.

The sun, Mercury, and Venus will be making harmonious connections to your fifth house of creativity and ninth house of publishing this month as well. You do the math.

Pisces: You're Being Reminded Of Your Soul's Truth

Where do you see yourself in five years, Pisces? I know you're not the "planning type," but it's time for you to really think about the direction your life is going in. We all have an inner compass guiding us; although, it gets a bit difficult to comprehend the signals with everything going on all around you. Luckily, once the sun, Mercury, and Venus join forces in Scorpio and your wanderlust-filled ninth house of opportunity, travel, and education, you'll like be given a glimpse of all the wonderful things waiting for you on the other side of the horizon. Your co-planetary ruler Jupiter has taught you a thing two ever since it entered Sagittarius and your ambitious 10th house of career. This transit brought luck and inspiration, but now it's up to you.