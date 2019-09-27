No matter how slow or monotonous life may seem, everything is always shifting. Even when it doesn't seem like it, you're embarking on new beginnings all the time. A thought will sprout in your head, and that thought could soon become an idea. You may eventually act on that idea, and then anything could happen. If you're more than ready to dive into a beautiful new chapter, you're in luck, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best new moon in Libra 2019.

Taking place on Sept. 28, 2019 at 2:26 p.m. ET, this is an opportunity to invite more balance, harmony, and romance into your life. Why not take it? Libra may be known for its indecisive and overly considerate nature, but let's not forget Libra is still a forward-moving and unstoppable cardinal air sign. This energy is intensified on the new moon when it forms a conjunction with ambitious, driven, and powerful Mars. If you feel as though you're being charged with the desire to get ahead, that's the new moon at work.

However, this new moon will also form a square with Saturn, planet of limitations, discipline, and long-term commitment. This can lead to a feeling of restlessness, as though you can't get the ball rolling no matter how inspired you may be. It may even leave you feeling as though you're still clinging onto matters of the past you can't quite shake off. As always, there's a lesson to be learned from all this push and pull. Take note of your mental barriers. Focus on what you can change, not what you can't.

Luckily, if your sun or rising is in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, good things are soon to come. Here's why:

Gemini: You're On The Verge Of A Creative And Artistic Awakening

The colors feel brighter, the music sweeter, and the romance even hotter. Sound too good to be true? Perhaps not, because the new moon takes place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. You're about to develop your creativity and unleash your inner artist, so feel free to let go of your doubts and enjoy life as it comes. There may a super cool idea coming your way. There may even be a new crush on the horizon. Regardless, your only job is to let yourself experience a deeper joy.

Libra: You're Becoming The Person You're Meant To Be

You've come a long, long way, and it's about to pay off. This new moon takes place in your first house of the self, charging you with confidence, self-love, and so much excitement. It's time to make a change that reflects the person you're becoming, not the person you've been. This may be as simple as getting a new haircut, or more complex, like acknowledging you're not who you once thought you were. Either way, take a moment to revel in being the bad-ass you are. There's no one else like you, Libra.

Aquarius: You're Discovering A Deeper Faith In Yourself

No matter how hard you try to avoid it, life will always throw curveballs at you. Oftentimes, they can lead to a loss of faith or a feeling of hopelessness. Luckily, this new moon takes place in your ninth house of adventure, reminding you to keep your chin up. There are so many things you still haven't tried. The world is brimming with beautiful opportunities for the taking, so you don't have to focus on what didn't work out anymore. Look at how many exciting things you've yet to experience. Hop on that magic carpet and go for a ride.