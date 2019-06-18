I'd hate to say "this is what Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have been waiting for," because that feels so gross, but it might be true. The new KUWTK finale promo shows Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the Tristan and Jordyn scandal and people are dying to see what really happened.

Back in February 2019, reports surfaced suggesting Thompson had been spotted cheating on Kardashian for the second time, but this time, it was with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods. Understandably, Kardashian and her fans' worlds were rocked once again after Thompson was caught kissing multiple women during her pregnancy with their daughter True. Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson, Kardashian, and Woods' teams for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After the report came out, Woods claimed Thompson did kiss her after a night of partying together. She spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith on her talk show Red Table Talk where Woods admitted to attending a party at Thompson's home and staying way too late. On her way out, Woods says Thompson stopped her to kiss her. Since then, she has been indefinitely exiled from all things Kardashian and Jenner, and even moved out of Kylie Jenner's home where she was living.

In the season finale promo, fans see Kim receive a phone call from a friend who tells her, "Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night." Family matriarch Kris Jenner tells Kim they need to wait for the full story, though Kim enthusiastically responds, "Tristan admitted it!" Perhaps one of the more fascinating moments is watching Khloé speak with Kylie, who wonders, "what was she [Jordyn] thinking?" Khloé tells Kylie: "I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

Frankly, if it were me, there would probably be a lot more screaming and crying and breaking things, but Khloé seems to hold it mostly together in the trailer. There is just one brief moment at the end when she weepingly tells cameras, "It just sucks it has to be so public."

(See why I hate to say this is what KUWTK fans have been waiting for?)

E! tweeted the trailer with the caption, "The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is coming to light on # KUWTK."

While the show is still catching up to winter's events, fans know that in real time, Khloé and Tristan are officially kaput. Reports say Khloé called things off with the NBA player as soon as she heard about his alleged night with Woods. Semi-surprisingly, Kylie seemed to cut Woods out of her life just as quickly.

Uncomfortably enough, viewers previously watched Khloé toast Jordyn and Kylie at the celebration party for their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration earlier in this KUWTK season. She said, "Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I've known you forever. I'm so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you're growing into."

Ugh. Yikes.

The scandal will seemingly play out over the two-part season finale on E!.