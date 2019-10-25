The 'Nancy Drew' Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Teases Trouble For Bess

As the first season of Nancy Drew heats up, there are tons of people in Horseshoe Bay who have their own reasons to be scared. Based on the Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 4 promo, Bess will be the latest member of Nancy's rag-tag group of acquaintances to endure some truly spooky moments. And it looks like it's not just the character's murky past that's coming to haunt her.

Since the show is still pretty new, fans still have a lot to learn about each of the characters. But even still, Bess seems to be the most enigmatic of them all. After all, why is the prim and proper city girl working at a diner in a blue-collar town? And why is she really living in a van? The girl certainly seems to have a lot of secrets, not least of which being the fact that she ended up with the large, shiny diamond ring that was worn by Tiffany Hudson when she died.

Basically, Bess is looking shady AF right about now, but hopefully Nancy will get some answers out of her coworker soon, just as she did with her love interest Nick in Episode 3. At the end of the Oct. 23 episode, Nancy invited Bess to come stay with her after the big storm destroyed her van. However, just as Bess was happily packing up her belongings, Nancy spotted Tiffany's ring among Bess' stuff. Nancy quickly pocketed the ring, and hopefully plans to interrogate Bess about how she came to be in possession of it.

But that's not all Bess will likely be in for. Check out the promo for the upcoming episode, titled "The Haunted Ring," to see what else is coming:

It looks like Bess is going to be joining Nancy and George in having some ghostly encounters. There's definitely something spooky going on while she's staying the night at Nancy's house, and then that ending clip when the lights go out? Chills.

Fans will have to watch the new episode of The CW's Nancy Drew — which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 30 — to figure out what's really going on.