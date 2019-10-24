When you're a detective like Nancy Drew, it can be difficult to trust anyone. After all, Nancy is a mastermind when it comes to sleuthing, and so for her, everyone is a suspect all the time. That's especially the case now that she's trying to solve the recent murder of Tiffany Hudson, and she and all her friends are suspects. In the first three episodes of Nancy Drew, Nancy's been especially fixated on her boyfriend Nick and his connection to Tiffany's death. Luckily, the latest episode cleared things up for both Nancy and the audience. Nick's backstory with Tiffany on the CW's Nancy Drew explains a lot, but it also leaves a few questions unanswered. Warning: Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of Nancy Drew follow.

At the end of the second episode of Nancy Drew, Nancy (Kennedy McCann) was shocked to discover that her boyfriend Nick (Tunij Kasim) was the last person to contact Tiffany before she died, and he did so with a burner phone. Luckily, she (and the audience) didn't have to wait long to find out more about it; Nancy confronted Nick at the beginning of Episode 3, and he revealed that there were a lot of layers to his history with Tiffany.

The CW

Nick explained that Nancy's mom Kate was his social worker after he was arrested for accidental manslaughter a few years ago. Tiffany was the key witness in his case, and Kate convinced Nick to allow Tiffany to visit him in prison. Nick did meet with Tiffany, and she learned the truth about his crime: Nick only attacked another boy because that boy was threatening to hurt his friends. Nick explained to Nancy that once Tiffany learned the truth, she told Nick she wished she could take back his conviction. Of course, she couldn't do that, but instead Nick and Tiffany developed a friendship.

It turns out that Tiffany was a big fan of books, puzzles, and creating puzzles out of books. She left behind one last puzzle for Nick in the form of a clock that was left in Nancy's mom's car. Luckily for Nick, Nancy's skills as a super-sleuth also make her excellent at cracking codes. She helped Nick figure out that the clock was leading them to a property that Tiffany owned. Once there, Nick used information from books Tiffany had loaned him to discover a hidden safe behind a brick wall, and inside that safe he found $5 million in bonds.

So, it turns out that not only were Nick and Tiffany friends, but she may have also left him a great deal of money. Of course, Nick's de facto inheritance might cause more harm and good. It definitely complicates things as the investigation into Tiffany's death continues; Tiffany's widowed husband Ryan (Riley Smith) spent much of Episode 3 talking about how much he needs extra money. So if he knows that Nick has some of his wife's money, he's probably going to want to go after it.

Season 1 of Nancy Drew continues on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.