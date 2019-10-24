Is Rita A Ghost On The CW's ‘Nancy Drew’? She’s Spooky AF

The CW's Nancy Drew has only just begun, but it's not shying away from giving audiences a big heaping dose of spookiness from the start. In only the first three episodes, the show has introduced a legendary ghost who haunts the town, a bloody ritual that possibly carries a curse, and now, in Episode 3, possibly another ghost. After the latest installment of the show, fans are wondering, is Rita a ghost on The CW's Nancy Drew? The new character appeared and disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Warning: Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of Nancy Drew follow.

In Episode 3, George (Leah Lewis) met a woman named Rita (Zibby Allen) who was looking for a job at The Claw diner. However, George had some more pertinent things to worry about, like narrowly avoiding death. All throughout this week's episode, George had several brushes with death, including light fixtures and spears falling from the ceiling right near her head. Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) were convinced that George had been cursed. Even though George said she doesn't believe in curses, I think Bess and Ace might be on to something.

In Episode 2, George participated in the town of Horseshoe Bay's annual Summer Festival bucket tradition. The tradition dictates that you leave a bucket of water in front of your door on the last night of summer, and if it turns to blood then you're fated to die within the year. George's bucket was pretty bloody. Even though she insisted she was just pranked, there was a lot of evidence in this episode that made it seem like some spooky spirits wanted to claim her – and one of those spirits might have been Rita.

As strange accidents kept happening around George, and so that's how she found herself in the center of a salt ring, trying to clear herself of a curse. Rita told her, "Perhaps the spirits want a life. And you've already been marked. Your friends have done the best they could to protect you. But the protection only works if you believe." Then, just as Rita told George not to move from the salt circle, a light crashed down right next to where George was sitting. Luckily, Nick (Tunji Kasim) was there to pull George to safety. But, if he hadn't been there to stop it, it looked like Rita had been planning for George to bear the brunt of the light and the fire it started.

Adding to the mystery surrounding Rita, after Nick rescued George, Rita completely disappeared without a trace. It seemed like very ghostly behavior, especially when paired with the fact that later George found an old newspaper article from 1975 that said Rita had been decapitated in a boating accident. The fact that Rita could actually be from the 1970s makes sense given the fact that earlier in the episode she told Bess that she used to be a roller-skating waitress and Bess said that she loves "retro" restaurants. Well, if Rita is actually a ghost from the 1970s, then her roller-skating job wasn't so much retro as it was an actual trend from her time period. The producers of Nancy Drew have made it clear that the ghosts on the show are real, so fans have to go with the fact that Rita was actually a ghost.

Season 1 of Nancy Drew continues on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.