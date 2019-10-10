There's a new teen queen on The CW and her world is full of mysteries. Nancy Drew, based on the classic book series of the same name, is the latest thriller to hit the airwaves. Fans of the books might be surprised to see that this version of the teen sleuth's story gets pretty dark, and even includes some supernatural elements. Fans are wondering, are there really ghosts in The CW's Nancy Drew? There are quite a few spooky surprises in the new series. Warning: Spoilers for the premiere episode of Nancy Drew follow.

The character of Nancy Drew made her first appearance in 1930 in Carolyn Keene's Nancy Drew Mystery Stories. The book series continued through 2003, and it focused on Nancy's adventures as she solved mysteries of haunted mansions and missing jewels. If there were any theories that ghosts were behind these misdeeds, Nancy always debunked, proving there were down-to-earth realities, not spirits, involved in every crime.

But, right from the start of the first episode of The CW's new Nancy Drew, it's clear there really are some dark forces lurking in the small town of Horseshoe Bay. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is doubtful of the existence of ghosts, but a lot of folks believe their town haunted by the ghost of Lucy Sable. Lucy, whose murder is still unsolved almost 20 years later, went missing the night she was crowned the town's Sea Queen, and ever since then, her spirit has been blamed for a bunch of curious incidents.

The first episode of Nancy Drew is filled with spooky moments, especially after a socialite named Tiffany Hudson is murdered. Nancy happened to catch Tiffany's final moments on video, but the shadows and glitches in her footage made it seem much more like a supernatural event occurred rather than your run-of-the-mill, terrestrial killing. Nancy took it upon herself to investigate the murder.

Things got even more eery when Nancy visited a medium with her co-workers Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and George (Leah Lewis). Lucy's spirit seemed to take over the space and told Nancy to "find the dress" she was apparently wearing when she died. Later in the episode, when Nancy found the dress in her own attic, it became clear there will a lot more for her to uncover as the series continues.

Even after all the supernatural activity in the pilot episode, some fans might wonder if the ghosts are a ploy by evil characters, or a figment of Nancy's imagination. Well, Deadline reported that the producers confirmed ghosts are real in the world of Nancy Drew. At the TCA panel in August, executive producer Noga Landau said, "There are ghosts in our show. [But] most of the things that are supernatural are rooted in something that is mysteriously happening in the real world.”

The first episode ends with a shot of a ghostly figure lurking behind Nancy, making it pretty clear there are more supernatural encounters to come. It's unclear if the ghost is there to help Nancy or keep her from uncovering truths. But either way, the spookiness will likely continue.

Season 1 of Nancy Drew continues on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.