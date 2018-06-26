No matter who you are, we all live two lives: The one that's reality and the one that's fantasy. Even though you might wake up in the morning, get dressed for work, battle through public transit, and sit at a desk all day, your imagination holds the key to another universe entirely. You visit it from time to time, attempting to escape from the monotony. Some might say you need to start living in the "real world," but who's to say which world is truly real? After all, the only thing that defines your reality is your perception, and if you choose to infuse your perception with magic, your reality could be just as fascinating as fantasy. As long as you believe in it, you can become far more than human, and the mythical creature you are, according to your zodiac sign, will remind you that life is as mystical as you allow it to be.

Each of the 12 signs in the zodiac contains their own set of magical powers. Oftentimes these powers aren't so easily explained and they require a perspective that's larger than life in order to be understood. Like those of the mythical creatures of lore, their strengths are beyond what's real and what's not, forever vibrating with wonder and enchantment.

Aries: Dragon

It makes sense that the first sign of the zodiac would contain the raw and instinctual power of a dragon. With mighty wings, deadly jowls, and the breath of fire, an Aries won't hesitate to go after their desires with fierce intensity. Putting their entire selves into every move, their power is both feared and admired by all who stand beneath it.

Taurus: Dryad

Sensual and ethereal Taurus is one with the natural world. This explains why they have so much in common with the dryad, a forest spirit irrevocably tied to the trees. Protecting their woodland world with unmatched loyalty and spreading their healing powers across all who ask for help, a Taurus emanates dryad strength.

Gemini: Fairy

Mischievous, mystical, and constantly fluttering their wings, a Gemini sees everything through the eyes of a fairy. Moving between portals connecting the human realm to the magical realm, a Gemini has their hands in every facet of our shared world. They love to add a sprinkle of their fairy dust to any situation, if not simply for the fun of it.

Cancer: Werewolf

Absorbing all their power from the moon, a Cancer howls as loudly and emotionally as a werewolf. Sensitive, moody, and transformative, a werewolf will do whatever they can to protect their pack, even if it means morphing into their true form despite how terrifying it may be to those who don't understand it. A Cancer exudes this intense love.

Leo: Sphinx

Guided by the sun and worshipped by all who know their name, a Leo possesses the regal strength of a sphinx. Half-human, half-lion, they radiate power and status while their raging roar inspires all to follow their lead. Although capable of intimidating followers into submission, their infinite intelligence has a grander idea in mind.

Virgo: Unicorn

When a Virgo is symbolically connected to cleanliness and innocence, a unicorn inevitably comes to mind. Possessing the untainted power of a beast and an endless love for those who are most vulnerable, a Virgo will only bestow their rare and mystical gifts upon those who deserve it. Ceaselessly bringing purity to the world, their likeness to the unicorn is undeniable.

Libra: Sylph

Aesthetically wonderful and powered by delicate magic, a Libra embodies the heavenly aura of a sylph. Transparent by nature, these spirits are tied to the element of air. With a being so far removed from the confines of the material world, they're not easily seen by the mortal eye. Any human lucky enough to lock eyes with a sylph has just glimpsed the rarest of beauty.

Scorpio: Phoenix

With a striking ability to face darkness head on and return even more powerful, a Scorpio shines with the explosion of a phoenix. When death is ironically their strength, a Scorpio rises from their smoldering ashes as something even better than they were before. Unafraid of pain, they trust that transformation is a constant cycle of death and rebirth.

Sagittarius: Centaur

Embodying the combined strength of the human and the natural world, a centaur gallops and speaks with the adventurous wisdom of a Sagittarius. Journeying near and far with a bow and arrow in hand, a centaur accomplishes whatever they seek, gathering infinite knowledge in the process. A Sagittarius is on an endless journey. There's no destination.

Capricorn: Elf

Capricorns are so superior in their knowledge and beauty that they might as well be elves. Establishing status, wealth, and glory in their name, elves rule the world with their immortal power. Rather than flaunt their dominance, they remain secretive and subdued on the matter, allowing them to maintain stealthy control. A Capricorn can relate.

Aquarius: Undine

Bearing water in their name, an Aquarius exudes the quiet grace of an undine. These elemental water spirits lavish near lagoons and pools, acting as a messenger between the underwater world and the land world. Fiercely adoring of humans, they admire and protect them from afar. Born without a soul, they hope their beauty will lure in a human mate so they can join our kind forever.

Pisces: Mermaid

Elegant creatures of the ocean, a Pisces is just as sensitive, emotional, and dreamy as a mermaid. Exploring mysterious depths before splashing through the surface to gaze upon the shores, the imagination of a Pisces has seen it all. Always yearning for more, their magical voices can lure any sailor into their arms (or to their drowning death).