Halloween weekend with Sabrina Spellman? The majority of us have been glued to our television sets since the premiere of the highly-anticipated Netflix series over the weekend. Oh, and since you're probably just as obsessed as I am, this is the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character you are, according to your zodiac sign. However, before we dabble into astrology, let's talk about the magical and oh-so-spooky town of Greendale. Truth is, I can't even begin to tell you what I love more: the cinematography, the eerie Halloween feels, and for the love of Salem, how adorable is Harvey Kinkle? All I know is, I am here for it.

Now, what are the odds that on Friday, Oct. 26, aka the day the Netflix series premiered, both the sun and Venus we coupled in Scorpio? As if we needed more reason to fall head-over-heels, right? Well, there is our answer. Real talk, the sun highlights and energizes, while Venus adds charm, and grace. Plus, in Scorpio, there is a emphasis on taboo topics. That being said, the sun and Venus in Scorpio pretty much set the mood for this spooky series, and if you watched closely, you probably noticed the shameless amount of GIRL POWER there is, too. Yep, you guessed it. The witches are here, and we're just getting started.

Any who, this is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character you're most like, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Rosalind Walker

Everyone knows you as Sabrina Spellman's BFF, but you're also a force to be reckoned with. Truth is, you're outspoken and incredibly passionate about your beliefs, which in turn makes you a fierce leader.

Taurus: You're Zelda Spellman

Your stubbornness stems from your all-consuming loyalty. However, behind your all-or-nothing personality, and posh demeanor, you are also deeply nurturing at heart.

Gemini: You're Miss Wardell

You're Miss Wardell by day, and Madam Satan by night. You are the dark lord's messenger, and you will do anything in your power to obtain the right information.

Cancer: You're Hilda Spellman

You're sensitive, deeply emotional, and incredibly nostalgic. You'll do absolutely anything for your loved ones, even if that means that you are to be excluded from the church of night.

Leo: You're Prudence

Let's face it: you're the queen bee of the Academy of Unseen Arts, so you've got a reputation to uphold. However, behind that charisma, and mean girl facade, there is a deeply sensitive girl, who wants nothing more than to make her family proud.

Virgo: You're Nicholas Scratch

You're poised, observant, and totally mysterious. However, everyone knows you've got a secret agenda lurking behind all those back-to-back questions.

Libra: You're Harvey Kinkle

Aside from being a total looker, you're also adorably charming, and empathic with your significant other. You've definitely seen some sh*t, but you much rather act like it never happened and keep the peace.

Scorpio: You're Sabrina Spellman

Despite being born on Halloween, you are the epitome of both good and evil; there is no in-between. You walk an individual path, and you aren't afraid to stand in your personal power. Also, if there's anyone in the world who could beat the devil, it's you.

Sagittarius: You're Susie Putnam

What can't you do? You're a proud founding member of WICCA, (the Women's Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association), and your free spirit will never be tamed. You also kept a positive attitude, despite the unnecessary bullying, and chaos with you're uncle.

Capricorn: You're Father Faustus Blackwood

You're bossy, traditional, and determined to succeed. Your ruthless personality helped you win part of the bargain, but then again, you can't control everything. Mind your beeswax, Capricorn!

Aquarius: You're Dorcas

You're a rebel at heart, who is unafraid to take a stand, even if that means you need to torment the boys from the Baxter High football team. You will walk with your "Weird Sisters," and the church of night before anything else.

Pisces: You're Ambrose Spellman

You're gentle, compassionate, and a hopeless romantic at heart. Astral projection is your favorite pastime, but make sure you stay grounded, as things tend to be a bit hazy when traveling through the universal realm.