The fourth and final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is sure to be the show's most shocking ever, and a first look at some scenes from the new episodes have already confirmed one character's surprising return. Ahead of the big premiere, newly released pictures hint at what everyone will be up to in the final season. Get ready for some seriously hellish drama, because the new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 photos confirm a vanquished antagonist will make a big return.

To say Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended on a confusing note is probably an understatement. The last season's finale involved time travel, alternate histories, and a dual Sabrina paradox that still has fans reeling. Thankfully, Sabrina was able to save Greendale from the pagans at the end of the day, and as an added bonus, she got revenge on Caliban, the prince of hell competing with her for the realm's throne. With some time travel assistance, Sabrina turned Caliban's own trick against him, resulting in him becoming encased in a stone prison rather than herself.

The ending seemed like a final farewell to Caliban, but don't count him out just yet. On Sunday, Dec. 6, CAOS confirmed Caliban will be in Part 4 by releasing a new photo of him standing next to Sabrina.

Caliban's return is bound to seriously shake things up for Sabrina's claim to hell's throne. As a reminder, Part 3 ended with Sabrina basically creating a double of herself by exploiting time loops, and the two Sabrinas agreed to split up her mortal and witch lives by one living full-time in Greendale while the other reigns as queen of hell. After losing the throne to Sabrina, Caliban proposed they get married and split the power, so his comeback in Part 4 could also portend an unholy marriage between Sabrina and himself.

The new photos arrived a couple days after Netflix dropped the trailer for Part 4, which revealed Sabrina and her friends will have to face off against the world-ending Eldritch Terrors.

It's clear the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going to be packed with twists, so get ready for a wild ride when Part 4 premieres on Netflix on Dec. 31.