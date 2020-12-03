All good things must come to an end, and so must all the evil ones. As 2020 draws to a conclusion, so will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix's series based on the Archie Comics teenage witch. But it looks like showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is going out with a bang, bringing the macabre and bizarre that's become standard in CAOS' setting of Greendale to new levels in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 trailer.

The end of Part 3 brought about two developments promising this final season would be wild. After some wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey action, in which Sabrina undoes a terrible future for Greendale created when Caliban trapped her in Hell, she finds there are two versions of her. Instead of doing the right thing and restoring the timeline by re-trapping her second self in Hell to complete the time loop, she decides two Sabrinas — one living in Greendale and one ruling Hell — are the answer to everyone's problems.

Students of science fiction and time travel will already recognize the folly of this decision. But unbeknownst to Sabrina, these problems are about to be compounded. In Part 3's final moments, Faustus, Agatha, Judas, and Judith succeed in opening the Time Egg, releasing The Eldritch Terrors. Just what kind of destruction they will bring to Greendale's reality remains to be seen, but the trailer hints it's going to be pretty horrific (and also kinda trippy).

The synopsis for the final run of episodes reveals a few details about which Eldritch Terrors Sabrina and her friends will face:

The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to... The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?

In traditional lore, The Eldritch Terrors are numerous, with over 50 of them, all told. It seems that the series plans to use only about seven or eight of them though, one per episode.

Part 4's run of eight episodes will complete Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's second season. Unfortunately, Netflix has not chosen to re-up the show for a third. But while this will be the final fight for Sabrina and the Spellman crew, it promises to be one hell of a ride.

The final eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrive on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.