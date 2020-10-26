Sabrina Spellman is coming back to face her biggest challenge yet before the end of 2020. Netflix unveiled the first look at the final chapter in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the new teaser trailer will pump fans up for a massive supernatural battle to close out the series. Most importantly, the trailer revealed the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 release date, confirming Sabrina's last stand will be available to stream on Netflix just in time to ring in 2021.

Befitting of the show's final season, the Part 4 trailer kicked off with a look back at some of Sabrina's most memorable moments, such as her Dark Baptism and signing her name in the Book of the Beast. Then, the video switched gears to reveal some action-packed scenes from the upcoming season, such as Sabrina communing with her other self. In case you forgot, Part 3 ended with Sabrina breaking the space-time continuum in order to allow two versions of herself to exist at once: one as the full-time Queen of Hell and one as a resident of Greendale.

The trailer also teased some updates in the romance department. Part 3 ended with Sabrina on her own after she and Nick split up, but things may change before the series finale. Surprisingly, in the trailer, Nick shows up at Baxter High wearing the school's letterman jacket, suggesting he may have left the magical world behind and possibly enrolled in normal high school. If Nick does embrace the mortal world, then he may start reconnecting with Sabrina. Check out the full Part 4 teaser below:

The new big bad isn't explicitly revealed in the trailer, but Netflix's synopsis revealed a collection of ancient evils known as the Eldritch Terrors will be making Sabrina's life hell in Part 4:

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

The Void was already partially introduced in Part 3, when Father Blackwood obtained a mysterious egg with time-traveling properties from Loch Ness. At the end of the season, the egg was beginning to hatch, giving birth to The Void.

The Eldritch Terrors aren't all Sabrina has to worry about, though. There's also the power-hungry Caliban, who's trapped in stone now but could get out to challenge her for the throne of Hell at any time. Plus, there's the threat of Lucifer's son, who Lilith revealed she was pregnant with at the end of Part 3.

The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will land on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 31.