6 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 4 Theories, Based On Part 3's Wild Finale

Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended with the show's most daring episode yet, and that shocking twist has every fan wondering about what Part 4 could possibly bring. Since Netflix has already picked up a fourth run of episodes to follow up Part 3, these Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 theories are the best guesses at what may happen next. With all of those cliffhangers, there is a lot to look forward to when the new chunk of episodes arrives.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. The time-bending Part 3 finale set up a ton of questions for Part 4. After Caliban had trapped Sabrina in stone, a Sabrina from the future freed her past self, only for her to discover that decades had passed and the pagans had destroyed Earth. Thankfully, Sabrina was able to use Father Blackwood's time-magic egg and the Unholy Regalia to travel back in time and drive the pagans out of Greendale before they could complete their ritual.

But in the biggest twist of all, after saving the day, Sabrina broke her time loop by not switching places with her past self, and instead made a deal with her past self so she could remain in Greendale while past-Sabrina rules Hell as its new queen. With everything up in the air following the pagans' defeat and the end of the challenge for Hell's throne, there are some interesting new directions that Part 4 take.

1. Sabrina will have to face off against herself.

It seems pretty clear Sabrina is going to have to deal with the fact that there is now two of her coexisting at the same time. While they may have started out as the same person, one Sabrina is devoting herself wholly to being the queen of Hell while the other is totally putting that underworld stuff behind her to focus on her friends and family. It sure seems like Hell-Sabrina and Greendale-Sabrina are going to develop a different set of values pretty quickly, and that could lead to a major showdown.

2. Caliban will return for the throne... and Sabrina's hand in marriage.

Caliban may be encased in stone now, but don't count him out just yet. The prince of Hell has proven himself to be incredibly resilient, and since he's made out of clay, a stone prison may not be able to hold him too long. While he may have lost the search for the Unholy Regalia, Caliban did have another plan to take the throne of Hell: marrying Sabrina. And now that Sabrina has performed a cord-cutting spell to rid herself of her romantic feelings for both Nick and Harvey, there's really nothing stopping her from exploring things with Caliban if he makes his comeback.

3. Father Blackwood's monster will cause more time mayhem.

The final moment of the Part 3 finale introduced what will clearly be the main villain of Part 4: the monster Father Blackwood birthed from the mystical egg he obtained from Loch Ness. Blackwood said this egg is connected to an eldritch terror known as The Void, and the egg had already shown its ability to distort time at various points. It stands to reason that whatever hatched from this egg also has time-traveling powers, and could be used to fight the Spellmans and their coven.

4. Lucifer's son will cause trouble for everyone.

In order to ensure Lucifer would not kill her for betraying him, Lilith worked out a plan to impregnate herself with his son. For mortals, a pregnancy would take months to complete, but the rules may be very different for demons. If Lilith does give birth in Part 4, Lucifer's son will definitely be the biggest wildcard to hit the show, since he could challenge Sabrina's claim to the throne and may also be the most powerful warlock of all, given the powers of both his father and mother.

5. Nick and Prudence will date.

At the beginning of Part 3, Sabrina was with Nick, and Prudence was with Ambrose — but that all changed in the finale. Nick ended things with Sabrina after she was able to get the last remnants of Satan's possession out of him, telling her he may have actually meant some of the cruel things he had said to her. And after Prudence discovered Agatha had killed Dorcas, she blamed Ambrose for the loss of her sister, claiming she'd still be alive if he had not stopped her from killing Blackwood earlier on in the season. In their final moments, Nick and Prudence somberly bonded over feeling alone, which makes it seem like they could totally get romantic in future episodes.

6. Zelda and Mambo Marie will run the coven together.

Speaking of a hot new romance, Zelda is so moving on from Father Blackwood with Mambo Marie, whom she kissed in the finale. In the same way Zelda embraced Hecate as her new god instead of the Dark Lord, she also seems to be opening up to Marie's different method of magic. Since Marie warned a new threat would be facing the coven soon, it looks like she and Z might lead the newly-reformed coven together in the next season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is on Netflix now; Part 4's release date has not yet been announced.