If you are one of the many Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans who has already marathoned all eight of the new episodes, then you are probably pretty confused right now. The Part 3 finale is undoubtedly the boldest episode the spooky show has ever put out, and it leaves so much up in the air about the upcoming Part 4. Spoiler alert: Don't read on until you've finished Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. Of course, the most confusing aspect of the finale is trying to work out what two Sabrinas means for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, because that's something that's definitely going to need to be dealt with, right?

The big finale twist can actually be seen as a really clever nod to the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series, and that comparison may also reveal what might happen in Part 4. One of the most memorable moments from the 1996 ABC series was Sabrina uncovering her family secret that every Spellman has an evil twin. In a climactic arc, Sabrina then went to Hawaii to meet her twin, and once it is revealed that Sabrina is the good twin, her evil twin Katrina was sent to an Other Realm prison.

Although Chilling Adventures of Sabrina did not take this twin route exactly, it did seem to end things with the indication that one of the Sabrinas may veer to the side of good while the other embraces her evil side. In the finale, the present-day Sabrina traveled back in time to stop her past self from being tricked into a stone prison by Caliban, thereby allowing two versions of herself to exist at once. The present-day Sabrina decided to leave the whole Hell business behind her and return to her life in Greendale, allowing the other Sabrina to leave her mortal life behind and fully accept her new role as the queen of Hell.

Netflix

While neither Sabrina seemed too concerned about fracturing the space-time continuum, Ambrose had a total freakout when she told him about her little arrangement. And honestly, it is hard to imagine a face-off between these two Sabrinas not happening very soon. Just like how Sabrina the Teenage Witch forced Sabrina to compete against her evil twin, it seems like Part 4 may pit Greendale-Sabrina against Hell-Sabrina. After all, the central element of the series is Sabrina's struggle to balance her dual identities as a mortal and a witch, and physically splitting herself in two totally negates that struggle.

On top of all that, having Sabrinas from multiple timelines exist simultaneously will probably cause some weirdness in the universe at large, plus Father Blackwood's monstrous egg hatched in the finale, and although fans have not seen whatever was inside, it's clear that it is closely connected to manipulating time. It all seems to point to an epic showdown of Sabrina versus Sabrina, so get ready for a totally unexpected villain when Part 4 drops.