Although Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has included a few small crossovers with its sister series Riverdale, it's steered clear of any major references to the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch. That's going to change in its upcoming final season, though. A new sneak peek clip of Part 4 reveals a total blast from the past, and it'll totally pump fans up for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's crossover with the original Hilda and Zelda. Before its big finale, CAOS will give '90s kids the cameos they've been waiting for.

From the very beginning, it's been very clear that Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be the polar opposite of the '90s ABC sitcom that first introduced the character of Sabrina Spellman to viewers. The original series, which ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003, starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina in a family sitcom where the young witch uses her magical powers to help her through her struggles in high school and college. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, however, made that premise much darker, making Sabrina the daughter of Satan and leaning heavily into horror elements.

Given the vastly different tones of the two shows, fans weren't sure if the Netflix series would ever pull off a Sabrina the Teenage Witch crossover, but a newly released clip confirmed it's finally happening in Part 4. The clip shows Sabrina coming face to face with two women claiming to be her aunties, and they'll look very familiar to Sabrina the Teenage Witch fans. That's right — Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea are reprising their roles as Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda, respectively, nearly two decades after the original Sabrina ended.

The clip hints at how Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will work the original Hilda and Zelda into the story. It appears a confused Sabrina will find herself in some alternate dimension where she is on set filming Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Since Father Blackwood appears as the sitcom's director, you know there's bound to be a hellish twist.

To celebrate the long-awaited crossover, the new Aunts Hilda and Zelda (Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto) shared some behind-the-scenes photos with the actors who originated their roles.

Get ready for double the aunties when the fourth and final part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on Dec. 31.