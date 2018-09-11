There are few things I love more than freshly applied makeup, but dessert has to be a close second. And while I'm not an ice cream gal myself (cannolis are what make my Italian heart sing) I respect the dedicated love affair so many indulge in via late-night pints of their favorite flavors. As someone with a penchant for scoping out Instagrammable locals, the Museum of Ice Cream has been on my radar for quite some time, so when I found out about the Museum of Ice Cream X Sephora collab, I nearly went wild. We've finally done it, people — we've combined my three favorite things: makeup, dessert, and aesthetic Instagram content. Well done.

Perhaps some of you are asking yourselves, "Wait, what collab is she so hype about?" If you aren't following the the right Instagram accounts, it's possible you haven't even heard about this blessing, so allow me to spill all the tea right now. @Trendmood1, an Instagram account known for leaking beauty launches and news, posted a photo hinting at some dreamy, pastel pink packaging and products just one day ago, and today on the Museum of Ice Cream's Instagram account, we were treated to the official news.

The Instagram-friendly pop-up museum will be popping up at Sephora, thanks to their new beauty collab with Sephora Collection:

Is this news not sweeter than any ice cream you've ever tasted? I think it is!

And in the unofficial product photos shared by @trendmood1, it looks like we're in for a real treat:

Based purely off of the above, we can gauge that the collection will include a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a charm bracelet packaged along with with three cream highlighters and two lip and cheek tints, a brush set, and a set of four popsicle-shaped lip glosses.

To all the neutral palettes I've loved before: I'm sorry, but I'm making room in my makeup bag for this popsicle-shaped, pastel dream ASAP:

And I'm sorry, but why don't I already own these makeup brushes filled with sprinkles? These should be a required staple for any and all beauty-lovers!

According to @Trendmood1's post, the alleged prices are pretty sweet, too. The five-piece brush set comes with a sprinkle-saturated clutch as well, and the duo retails for $64, which is a little less than $13 per brush. The eyeshadow palette costs $42, which is around $3.50 per shade. The four-piece popsicle lip gloss set will go for $34, so around $8.50 per gloss. Finally, the mysterious charm bracelet paired with three cream highlighters and two lip and cheek tints (tell me more!) is a steal at just $24.

Cut to me, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to indulge in this collection:

I fully intend to snag all of these new goodies, and much like when I'm enjoying a dessert, I will not be sharing with anyone. So, how to pick up the products up for yourself? According to Allure, they will be sold in all Sephora locations inside J. C. Penney stores, but if you want the full scoop, the Museum of Ice Cream, more details on when and where will be emailed out to their newsletter subscribers only on September 12 at 9a.m. ET. You can sign up right on their website, so as not to risk being the last to know.

Now that you've got the scoop (lol) there's nothing left to do but wait patiently until the collab launches and keep your fingers crossed that the Museum of Ice Cream opens a pop-up in a town near you, so you can wear the makeup in its appropriate setting. Any local ice cream shop will do, though!