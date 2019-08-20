The Movie You Should Watch On Your Next Date, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Though there's much to be said for trying that new Thai restaurant or taking an impromptu pottery lesson with your partner, sometimes spending a night in with your boo is just what the (love) doctor ordered. No matter how long you've been seeing someone, snuggling up, making some snacks, and watching a movie together can be a sweet way to kick back and unwind. And if you're brainstorming the movie you should watch on your next date, well, my friend, you've come to the right place.

Though astrology can't dictate everything, it can be interesting to see how someone's zodiac sign impacts their personal taste and preferences. When it comes to picking a movie, knowing when someone is born can really come in handy when finding out what genres and styles someone likes to watch. Maybe your date is a rule-following, to-do list making Virgo who loves an informative documentary or an adventurous Sagittarius who lives for action, thrills, and explosions. Regardless, taking someone's sign into account can help you pick the best flick for them (and for you to watch with them).

Here is the film you should watch on your next movie-date, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Something Sporty Fiery Aries is competitive. They love to get caught up in the dramatics of a high-stakes situation and rooting for the people they believe in. Watching a sporty movie, especially something about winning a big competition, like Whip It or Bend It Like Beckham, will have this ram on the edge of their seat.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): A Historical Drama Slow and steady, Taurus loves history, facts, and learning about the past. Ruled by Venus, this bull loves the finer things in life and is a total sucker for anything luxe. A historical movie about royalty or kingdoms, like Marie Antoinette, may hit all the bull's spots.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): A Heist Or Mystery Gemini is known for being able to see things from all sides. Witty and intriguing, Gemini would love to watch a heist or mystery movie with a million separate clues or pieces that all come together in a big "Ah-ha!" moment at the end, like Ocean's Eleven.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): A Rom-Com Sentimental and sensual, a classic romantic comedy (with a sappy ending) is the perfect movie to watch with a Cancer. The mother of the zodiac, anything with hometowns, family, or tender relationships, like Elizabethtown or The Last Song, will add an extra aww.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Something Glitzy Leo loves the limelight. Drawn to all that glitters and all that is gold, a film about Hollywood or glitz and glamour will be the perfect thing to watch with your Leo. Theatrical and often very talented, something with a lot of music or even a musical, like La La Land or A Star Is Born, will do the trick.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): A Documentary Virgos like structure. A documentary or an informative film that follows a linear story will be the perfect thing for this perfectionist earth sign. A list-maker and rule-follower, either of the Fyre Fest documentaries will provide Virgo with the ideal "I told you so!" moment.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): A Group Comedy The life of the party, Libra is fun and social. Though they're probably more likely to want to go out on the town than snuggle up at home with their date, a classic group comedy or a party-driven movie like Animal House or Bridesmaids may get them going.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Something Sexy Deep and brooding, Scorpio will want to watch something really sexy and intense that leaves them and their date thinking critically, but also turned on. Wanting to set the mood and set the tone (as very serious), this water sign is likely to put on something like Cruel Intentions or Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): A Thriller Or Action Flick Adventurous Sag loves a thrill. This fire sign lives for the unexpected and always keeps their partner on their toes. Though they're likely to cancel movie-night last minute to whisk you away on vacation, when you do watch a movie, Sag wants a thrilling action flick or murder mystery with big explosions, unforeseen twists, and lots of actions scenes, like Red Eye or A Simple Favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Skip the movie and help them with chores. I'm a Capricorn, so I mean no shade when I say that most nights, Cappys probably aren't down to "just hang" and watch a movie. If you're set on watching a movie with your sea-goat, something about ambition or climbing the professional ladder, like The Devil Wears Prada or The Big Short, may work. Of course, you may have to help them fold laundry or edit their resumé as you watch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): A "Film," Not A "Movie" Independent and quirky, your Aquarius date wants to watch something that's artsy, potentially in another language and/or in black and white, has no linear storyline, and was produced in someone's garage with a smaller budget than what you spent on lunch. Something like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night or anything directed by Laurie Anderson will do — or something that you might call a "film" instead of a "movie."