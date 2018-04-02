Elite Daily
The Most Underrated Parts Of Being In A Relationship, According To 13 People

There are tons of reasons why being in a relationship is great. You get amazing perks, like regular intimacy with someone you love, a shoulder to cry on when you're feeling down, and a plus one to pretty much every single event. But those are just the obvious reasons having a partner makes us feel all warm and fuzzy. Some of the greatest parts about being in a good relationship are the small things — the tiny gestures you never even knew could put a smile on your face. The most underrated things about being in a relationship may seem insignificant on paper, but IRL they make all the difference.

Something my partner caught on to very fast is the fact that snacking is legit one of my favorite pastimes. Whether it's my favorite chips that he whips out of the glove compartment when I'm having a bad day, or the stash of Ferrero Rocher chocolates he keeps in the back of our pantry for a special occasion, he just gets it. I can honestly say that the most underrated part of dating my boyfriend is the fact that he's like a soccer mom when it comes to having yummy snacks and refreshments on hand. Here are some other adorably sweet things that make having a bae, amazing.

1Having Someone To Eat With

Notyourhostage

2Having A Buddy For Life's Less Exciting Moments

mynameisnotjamie

3Hugs Whenever You Want

Back2Bach

4Being Able To Just Exist Together

coys1993

5Making Them Smile

Dranj

6Two Words

Sistah_burgs

7Getting To Order Two Entrees

redditor_85

8Having A Designated Bed Warmer

gloryandcrumpets

9Having Someone To Share Laughs With

FCCCaffeineQueen

10Having Someone To Get Weird With

almightycuppa

11Just Being In The Same Room

jesusfuckschildren

12Having More Clothes To Wear

belle39

13Having Someone To Wash Your Back

Buwaro

As you can see, being in a relationship can really make some of life's everyday moments even better. And while you certainly don't need a partner to be happy, if you have one, make sure you let them know how much you appreciate having them in your life.

