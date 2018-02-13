Elite Daily
8 Best Parts Of A Long-Term Relationship, According To Happy People Who've Been There

I know it sounds silly but having someone to call at night when I'm walking to my car alone was, for me, one of best parts of a long-term relationship. I mean, it's no secret there are perks of being single — like having more time for yourself and potentially earning more money — even though science says married people are happier overall. But what about just being in a long-term relationship? If we're being honest with ourselves, there are great moments to be had there, too.

We spend so much time fantasizing about the beginning stages of a relationship that we forget to envision what things would be like in the long run. In fact, I think our hope is that our relationships — no matter how far into future they last — will always feel as glamorous and romantic as they did when they just began, which unfortunately isn't realistic.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not advocating settling for a mediocre relationship — just a healthy understanding that dynamics change as both you and your partner learn more about each other and grow closer together. The truth is, getting to that point in your relationship where you and your partner can just enjoy each other's company without having to say or do anything special is a major relationship milestone that often goes unnoticed.

Here's what eight people say the best parts of a long-term relationship are.

1. You never have to be alone.

- Lukabob

2. You're appreciated for who you are.

- bookwurmm

3. You know someone will always be there for you.

- xmitsu

4. You can share responsibilities.

- Marinaisgo

5. If you live together, you come home to your favorite person every day.

- volvos

6. You get to enjoy each other's company, no matter what.

- Alltimebro

7. You can poop without feeling self-conscious.

- jonesy0412

8. You feel deep, unconditional love.

- catsateme

And isn't that all anyone really wants in life? Excuse me while I sob uncontrollably because these are the real #RelationshipGoals!

