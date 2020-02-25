2020 is shaping up to be a seriously chic year to walk down the aisle. Best of all, there’s an on-trend style for every kind of bride — from the laid-back and unconventional to the full-on glam bombshell. The most popular wedding trends of 2020 stand out not only because they push the envelope, but because they mark a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Gone are the days when you were limited to poofy white gowns that graze the floor — as designers become increasingly daring, the options for stunning wedding dresses have extended to include almost any length, cut, and color.

This year, it’s all about making a statement, however subtle or in-your-face suits you. That means refreshing alternatives to ivory and cream, sparkly accents, barely-there backs, and bridal blazers that are bound to make you look like a total boss while you’re exchanging vows — to name just a few standout runway trends from 2020 Bridal Fashion Week. Some trends err on the sultry side, like corset bodices, plunging necklines, and shoulder-baring sleeves, while others are downright practical, like pockets for all your day-of essentials, polished pantsuits that would make Hill Clinton swoon, and even convertible dresses with removable outer-skirts for two separate looks on the big day.

Whether you’re currently planning your nuptials for the coming year, or you’re still in the fantasizing stage with an ever-growing Pinterest board, here are some wedding dress trends worth saying “I do” to.