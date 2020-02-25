The Most Popular Wedding Dress Trends Of 2020 Are Fit For A Fairytale
2020 is shaping up to be a seriously chic year to walk down the aisle. Best of all, there’s an on-trend style for every kind of bride — from the laid-back and unconventional to the full-on glam bombshell. The most popular wedding trends of 2020 stand out not only because they push the envelope, but because they mark a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Gone are the days when you were limited to poofy white gowns that graze the floor — as designers become increasingly daring, the options for stunning wedding dresses have extended to include almost any length, cut, and color.
This year, it’s all about making a statement, however subtle or in-your-face suits you. That means refreshing alternatives to ivory and cream, sparkly accents, barely-there backs, and bridal blazers that are bound to make you look like a total boss while you’re exchanging vows — to name just a few standout runway trends from 2020 Bridal Fashion Week. Some trends err on the sultry side, like corset bodices, plunging necklines, and shoulder-baring sleeves, while others are downright practical, like pockets for all your day-of essentials, polished pantsuits that would make Hill Clinton swoon, and even convertible dresses with removable outer-skirts for two separate looks on the big day.
Whether you’re currently planning your nuptials for the coming year, or you’re still in the fantasizing stage with an ever-growing Pinterest board, here are some wedding dress trends worth saying “I do” to.
Ruffles For Days
There’s hardly a better occasion to cater to your inner romantic than your big day, and what says romance better than cascading ruffles? According to David’s Bridal, ruffles are making a roaring comeback in 2020 — and frilly details not only add volume and dimension to mermaid silhouettes, but they also create some visual intrigue on the bottom of a gown with a fitted bodice.
Speaking of ruffles, tiered skirts are big for 2020 as well — and feminine tulle tiers are a phenomenal substitute for a train because they bring some serious drama.
Sparkle & Shine
Don't be shy with the glitz and glimmer on your big day — because according to Dina Akel at I Do Wedding, a Boston-based shop for bridal dresses and wedding photography, all-over shimmer is one of the most-sought after trends in the bridal style realm this year. And is it any surprise? Just think how gorg a glimmering gown will look when you whirl around in a slow-mo Insta video.
Elaborate bodice beading, metallic-foiled tulle, iridescent embroidery, glittery threads, and other blingy details work just as well for glamorous evening weddings as they do for afternoon affairs (when they can catch the sunlight and dazzle guests to the point of speechlessness). A word of advice: If you do opt for this bold trend, let your dress shine by keeping accessories to a minimum.
Short & Sweet
If you don’t want a floor-grazing gown, I have some good news: shorter lengths are in. In fact, Akel says she’s seeing more and more brides requesting tea-length dresses, which are not only perfect for simple courthouse ceremonies, but also casual weddings and vintage-themed affairs. As an added bonus, these leg-baring numbers are perfect for showing off a killer pair of bridal shoes.
Fashion-Forward Feathers
If the styles spotted at Bridal Fashion Week in late 2019 are any indication, feathers are having a major moment this year — and Akel says the trend shows no sign of slowing down. For a subtler take on this luxe look, opt for gowns with feathers just along the bottom hemline or waistband — but if you’re down to fully embrace it, why not go for a style that features a skirt with all-over plumes?
Vivid Colors
Blush pink and buff are about as daring as many brides have gotten with color in years past, but that’s all changing in 2020, according to Akel, who says that deep nudes, rich shades of green, and other unconventional hues have become increasingly popular. You could even check off your "something blue" box with a sky or sapphire gown.
WeddingWire reports that another bold hue that’s trending for 2020 is fuschia — all you need is a small detail of this eye-catching color to add some unique flair, such as with a sash, bridal belt, or wedding cape.
Sophisticated Suiting
Calling all Annie Hall fans — if you’d rather rock some elegant suiting than a gown while strutting down the aisle, 2020 is your year, because bridal jumpsuits, blazers, and trousers are everywhere. There are so many ways to embrace this trend, including sleeveless tuxedo jackets, cigarette slacks, and blouses featuring feminine touches like dramatic trains and oversized bows.
Fetching Florals
Who says blooms are just for the bridal bouquets? Colorful floral prints lend a touch of whimsy to a white gown, which helps to explain why this trend is gaining steam, according to Akel — especially for spring and summer weddings. Whether you opt for dainty pastel blossoms, dreamy watercolor botanicals, or edgy, oversized embroideries, you can't go wrong with this cool-girl twist on the traditional bridal gown. BTW, if you're set on being decked out in all-white when you say your "I do's," you can still incorporate this trend with 3D flower details.