Fall may have just begun, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Of course you plan to give Halloween its time in the spotlight, but you're also anxiously awaiting the most wonderful time of the year to arrive. You can't wait to decorate your apartment floor to ceiling in holiday cheer. From colorful Christmas tree ornaments to lavish wreaths, you know the one spot you can always count on for anything your heart desires is Etsy. You'll be happy to hear that the most popular holiday decor trends for 2018, according to Etsy's recent trend guide, are officially out, and it's time to start adding things to your shopping cart.

If you really love the holidays, as soon as Nov. 1 hits, you plan to deck the halls in red and green. A Christmas tree is mandatory, along with fairy lights and pretty ornaments. Though, for the most Instagram-worthy apartment, you'll want to combine a mix of the traditional must-haves along with some tops trends of this year that are a little outside the box. If you're looking to have a picture-perfect holiday home, you might want to consider any of these 2018 trends, according to Etsy. Happy decorating!

1 Get Chic With This Holiday Wreath Etsy Boho-chic decor will forever have my heart. It gives off a laid-back vibe that's perfect for when the holidays can get a little stressful. Maybe that's why Etsy has seen an increase in "boho holiday" searches this year. If you're a huge pom pom fan, you'll love this colorful yarn pom pom wreath to hang on your front door. I'm personally a fan of this Fa La La La Llama Ornament that'll ensure it's no prob-llama decking your tree out this year.

2 All Is Bright With Neon Ornaments Etsy The traditional holiday colors are red and green. They instantly make you think of sleigh bells and cozy nights spent by the fireplace — but this season, you might be looking to switch things up. That's why a neon color scheme is the way to go. Find super bright and cheery ornaments to hang on your tree that'll bring it from bah humbug drab to jingle bell rock fab. If you like something more personal, get these neon star ornaments you can customize with your initials. If you're more retro, these mid-century car Christmas ornaments are extra cute with the mini trees on top.

3 This Food Decor Is Perfect For The Foodie Etsy Other than decorating, my favorite part about the holidays is all the festive food. Ham, sweet potatoes, and stuffing — yum! I'm not the only one who's a little hungry, because according to Etsy, there's been a big increase in people searching for cute avocado, tacos, and donut decor. You'll want to get your hands on edible-looking holiday ornaments like this sequined lobster, and if your family celebrates Hanukkah, you donut want to miss out on these donut dreidels as well.

4 Get Rustic With This Modern Farmhouse Charm Etsy When I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, I imagine myself wrapped up in a blanket by the fireplace in a rustic farmhouse. I must not be the only one with that dream, because Etsy has seen an increase in "modern farmhouse" searches this year. With things like this grass wreath and wood plate chargers, your space will be feeling rustic in just about no time.

5 Have A Peaceful Holiday With These Items Etsy If you want your space to feel even cozier over the holidays, these ceramic baubles will look perfect on your tree or hung along string lights. If you also love a good pun, you'll thoroughly enjoy these holiday butter spreaders. Along with your butter, you can spread love, peace, cheer, and joy at your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner table.